Enumeration algorithms in data profiling
- Data profiling is the extraction of metadata from relational databases. An important class of metadata are multi-column dependencies. They come associated with two computational tasks. The detection problem is to decide whether a dependency of a given type and size holds in a database. The discovery problem instead asks to enumerate all valid dependencies of that type. We investigate the two problems for three types of dependencies: unique column combinations (UCCs), functional dependencies (FDs), and inclusion dependencies (INDs). We first treat the parameterized complexity of the detection variants. We prove that the detection of UCCs and FDs, respectively, is W[2]-complete when parameterized by the size of the dependency. The detection of INDs is shown to be one of the first natural W[3]-complete problems. We further settle the enumeration complexity of the three discovery problems by presenting parsimonious equivalences with well-known enumeration problems. Namely, the discovery of UCCs is equivalent to the famous transversalData profiling is the extraction of metadata from relational databases. An important class of metadata are multi-column dependencies. They come associated with two computational tasks. The detection problem is to decide whether a dependency of a given type and size holds in a database. The discovery problem instead asks to enumerate all valid dependencies of that type. We investigate the two problems for three types of dependencies: unique column combinations (UCCs), functional dependencies (FDs), and inclusion dependencies (INDs). We first treat the parameterized complexity of the detection variants. We prove that the detection of UCCs and FDs, respectively, is W[2]-complete when parameterized by the size of the dependency. The detection of INDs is shown to be one of the first natural W[3]-complete problems. We further settle the enumeration complexity of the three discovery problems by presenting parsimonious equivalences with well-known enumeration problems. Namely, the discovery of UCCs is equivalent to the famous transversal hypergraph problem of enumerating the hitting sets of a hypergraph. The discovery of FDs is equivalent to the simultaneous enumeration of the hitting sets of multiple input hypergraphs. Finally, the discovery of INDs is shown to be equivalent to enumerating the satisfying assignments of antimonotone, 3-normalized Boolean formulas. In the remainder of the thesis, we design and analyze discovery algorithms for unique column combinations. Since this is as hard as the general transversal hypergraph problem, it is an open question whether the UCCs of a database can be computed in output-polynomial time in the worst case. For the analysis, we therefore focus on instances that are structurally close to databases in practice, most notably, inputs that have small solutions. The equivalence between UCCs and hitting sets transfers the computational hardness, but also allows us to apply ideas from hypergraph theory to data profiling. We devise an discovery algorithm that runs in polynomial space on arbitrary inputs and achieves polynomial delay whenever the maximum size of any minimal UCC is bounded. Central to our approach is the extension problem for minimal hitting sets, that is, to decide for a set of vertices whether they are contained in any minimal solution. We prove that this is yet another problem that is complete for the complexity class W[3], when parameterized by the size of the set that is to be extended. We also give several conditional lower bounds under popular hardness conjectures such as the Strong Exponential Time Hypothesis (SETH). The lower bounds suggest that the running time of our algorithm for the extension problem is close to optimal. We further conduct an empirical analysis of our discovery algorithm on real-world databases to confirm that the hitting set perspective on data profiling has merits also in practice. We show that the resulting enumeration times undercut their theoretical worst-case bounds on practical data, and that the memory consumption of our method is much smaller than that of previous solutions. During the analysis we make two observations about the connection between databases and their corresponding hypergraphs. On the one hand, the hypergraph representations containing all relevant information are usually significantly smaller than the original inputs. On the other hand, obtaining those hypergraphs is the actual bottleneck of any practical application. The latter often takes much longer than enumerating the solutions, which is in stark contrast to the fact that the preprocessing is guaranteed to be polynomial while the enumeration may take exponential time. To make the first observation rigorous, we introduce a maximum-entropy model for non-uniform random hypergraphs and prove that their expected number of minimal hyperedges undergoes a phase transition with respect to the total number of edges. The result also explains why larger databases may have smaller hypergraphs. Motivated by the second observation, we present a new kind of UCC discovery algorithm called Hitting Set Enumeration with Partial Information and Validation (HPIValid). It utilizes the fast enumeration times in practice in order to speed up the computation of the corresponding hypergraph. This way, we sidestep the bottleneck while maintaining the advantages of the hitting set perspective. An exhaustive empirical evaluation shows that HPIValid outperforms the current state of the art in UCC discovery. It is capable of processing databases that were previously out of reach for data profiling.…
- Data Profiling ist die Erhebung von Metadaten über relationale Datenbanken. Eine wichtige Klasse von Metadaten sind Abhängigkeiten zwischen verschiedenen Spalten. Für diese gibt es zwei wesentliche algorithmische Probleme. Beim Detektionsproblem soll entschieden werden, ob eine Datenbank eine Abhängigkeit eines bestimmt Typs und Größe aufweist; beim Entdeckungsproblem müssen dagegen alle gültigen Abhängigkeiten aufgezählt werden. Wir behandeln beide Probleme für drei Typen von Abhängigkeiten: eindeutige Spaltenkombinationen (UCCs), funktionale Abhängigkeiten (FDs) und Inklusionsabhängigkeiten (INDs). Wir untersuchen zunächst deren parametrisierte Komplexität und beweisen, dass die Detektion von UCCs und FDs W[2]-vollständig ist, wobei die Größe der Abhängigkeit als Parameter dient. Ferner identifizieren wir die Detektion von INDs als eines der ersten natürlichen W[3]-vollständigen Probleme. Danach klären wir die Aufzählungskomplexität der drei Entdeckungsprobleme, indem wir lösungserhaltende Äquivalenzen zu bekanntenData Profiling ist die Erhebung von Metadaten über relationale Datenbanken. Eine wichtige Klasse von Metadaten sind Abhängigkeiten zwischen verschiedenen Spalten. Für diese gibt es zwei wesentliche algorithmische Probleme. Beim Detektionsproblem soll entschieden werden, ob eine Datenbank eine Abhängigkeit eines bestimmt Typs und Größe aufweist; beim Entdeckungsproblem müssen dagegen alle gültigen Abhängigkeiten aufgezählt werden. Wir behandeln beide Probleme für drei Typen von Abhängigkeiten: eindeutige Spaltenkombinationen (UCCs), funktionale Abhängigkeiten (FDs) und Inklusionsabhängigkeiten (INDs). Wir untersuchen zunächst deren parametrisierte Komplexität und beweisen, dass die Detektion von UCCs und FDs W[2]-vollständig ist, wobei die Größe der Abhängigkeit als Parameter dient. Ferner identifizieren wir die Detektion von INDs als eines der ersten natürlichen W[3]-vollständigen Probleme. Danach klären wir die Aufzählungskomplexität der drei Entdeckungsprobleme, indem wir lösungserhaltende Äquivalenzen zu bekannten Aufzählungsproblemen konstruieren. Die Entdeckung von UCCs zeigt sich dabei als äquivalent zum berühmten Transversal-Hypergraph-Problem, bei dem die Hitting Sets eines Hypergraphens aufzuzählen sind. Die Entdeckung von FDs ist äquivalent zum simultanen Aufzählen der Hitting Sets mehrerer Hypergraphen und INDs sind äquivalent zu den erfüllenden Belegungen antimonotoner, 3-normalisierter boolescher Formeln. Anschließend beschäftigen wir uns mit dem Entwurf und der Analyse von Entdeckungsalgorithmen für eindeutige Spaltenkombinationen. Es ist unbekannt, ob alle UCCs einer Datenbank in worst-case ausgabepolynomieller Zeit berechnet werden können, da dies genauso schwer ist wie das allgemeine Transversal-Hypergraph-Problem. Wir konzentrieren uns daher bei der Analyse auf Instanzen, die strukturelle Ähnlichkeiten mit Datenbanken aus der Praxis aufweisen; insbesondere solche, deren Lösungen sehr klein sind. Die Äquivalenz zwischen UCCs und Hitting Sets überträgt zwar die algorithmische Schwere, erlaubt es uns aber auch Konzepte aus der Theorie von Hypergraphen auf das Data Profiling anzuwenden. Wir entwickeln daraus einen Entdeckungsalgorithmus, dessen Berechnungen auf beliebigen Eingaben nur polynomiellen Platz benötigen. Ist zusätzlich die Maximalgröße der minimalen UCCs durch eine Konstante beschränkt, so hat der Algorithmus außerdem polynomiell beschränkten Delay. Der zentrale Baustein unseres Ansatzes ist das Erweiterbarkeitsproblem für minimale Hitting Sets, das heißt, die Entscheidung, ob eine gegebene Knotenmenge in einer minimalen Lösung vorkommt. Wir zeigen, dass dies, mit der Größe der Knotenmenge als Parameter, ein weiteres natürliches Problem ist, welches vollständig für die Komplexitätsklasse W[3] ist. Außerdem beweisen wir bedingte untere Laufzeitschranken unter der Annahme gängiger Schwere-Vermutungen wie der Starken Exponentialzeithypothese (SETH). Dies belegt, dass die Laufzeit unseres Algorithmus für das Erweiterbarkeitsproblem beinahe optimal ist. Eine empirische Untersuchung unseres Entdeckungsalgorithmus auf realen Daten bestätigt, dass die Hitting-Set-Perspektive auch praktische Vorteile für das Data Profiling hat. So sind die Berechnungzeiten für das Finden der UCCs bereits sehr schnell und der Speicherverbrauch unseres Ansatzes ist deutlich geringer als der existierender Methoden. Die Untersuchung zeigt auch zwei interessante Verbindungen zwischen Datenbanken und ihren zugehörigen Hypergraphen: Einerseits sind die Hypergraphen, die alle relevanten Informationen enthalten, meist viel kleiner als die Eingabe-Datenbanken, andererseits ist die Berechnung dieser Hypergraphen die eigentliche Engstelle in der Praxis. Sie nimmt in der Regel viel mehr Zeit in Anspruch, als das Aufzählen aller Lösungen. Dies steht im deutlichen Gegensatz zu den bekannten theoretischen Resultaten, die besagen, dass die Hypergraph-Vorberechnung polynomiell ist, während der Aufzählungsschritt exponentielle Zeit benötigen kann. Um die erste Beobachtung zu formalisieren, führen wir ein Maximum-Entropie-Modell für nicht-uniforme Hypergraphen ein und zeigen, dass die erwartete Anzahl ihrer minimalen Hyperkanten einen Phasenübergang druchläuft. Unsere Ergebnisse erklären auch warum größere Datenbanken mitunter kleinere Hypergraphen haben. Die zweite Beobachtung inspiriert uns zu einen Entdeckungsalgorithmus neuer Art, „Hitting Set Enumeration with Partial Information and Validation“ (HPIValid). Dieser nutzt die schnellen Aufzählungszeiten auf praktischen Daten aus, um die langwierige Berechnung des zu Grunde liegenden Hypergraphens zu beschleunigen. Dadurch umgehen wir die Engstelle und können gleichzeitig die Vorteile der Hitting-Set-Perspektive beibehalten. Eine ausgiebige empirische Analyse zeigt, dass HPIValid den aktuellen Stand der Technik im Bereich der UCC-Entdeckung deutlich übertrifft. HPIValid kann Datenbanken verarbeiten, für die Data Profiling zuvor unmöglich war.…
|Author details:
|Friedrich Martin SchirneckORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-556726
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-55672
|translated title (German):
|Aufzählungsalgorithmen für das Data Profiling
|Reviewer(s):
|Henning FernauORCiDGND, Arne MeierORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Tobias Friedrich
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2022
|Publication year:
|2022
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2022/06/16
|Release date:
|2022/08/09
|Tag:
|Aufzählungsalgorithmen; Data Profiling; Dissertation; Hitting Sets; Satz von Chernoff-Hoeffding; Transversal-Hypergraph; eindeutige Spaltenkombination
Chernoff-Hoeffding theorem; PhD thesis; data profiling; enumeration algorithms; hitting sets; transversal hypergraph; unique column combinations
|Number of pages:
|xiv, 192
|RVK - Regensburg classification:
|ST 134, ST 265
|Organizational units:
|Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
|License (German):
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International