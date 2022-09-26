Schließen

Doing good by doing bad

  This study investigates how tone at the top, implemented by top management, and tone at the bottom, in an employee's immediate work environment, determine noncompliance. We focus on the disallowed actions of employees that improve their own and, in turn, the company's performance, referred to as performance-improving noncompliant behavior (PINC behavior). We conduct a survey of German sales employees to investigate specifically how, on the one hand, (1) corporate rules and (2) performance pressure, both implemented by top management, and, on the other hand, (3) others' PINC expectations and (4) others' PINC behavior, both arising from the employee's immediate work environment, influence PINC behavior. When considered in isolation, we find that corporate rules, as top management's main instrument to guide employee behavior, decrease employee PINC behavior. However, this effect is negatively influenced by the employees' immediate work environment when employees are expected to engage in PINC or when others engage in PINC. In contrast, even though top management places great performance pressure on employees, that by itself does not increase PINC behavior. Overall, our study informs practitioners and researchers about whether and how the four determinants increase or decrease employees' PINC behavior, which is important to comprehend triggers and to counteract such misconduct.
Metadaten
Author details:Corinna Ewelt-KnauerORCiDGND, Anja SchweringORCiDGND, Sandra WinkelmannORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10551-020-04647-6
ISSN:0167-4544
ISSN:1573-0697
Title of parent work (English):Journal of business ethics
Subtitle (English):how tone at the top and tone at the bottom impact performance-improving noncompliant behavior
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Dordrecht
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/10/22
Publication year:2022
Release date:2022/09/26
Volume:175
Issue:3
First page:609
Last Page:624
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

