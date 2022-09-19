Schließen

Adipogenic differentiation of human adipose derived mesenchymal stem cells in 3D architectured gelatin based hydrogels (ArcGel)

  • Polymeric matrices mimicking multiple functions of the ECM are expected to enable a material induced regeneration of tissues. Here, we investigated the adipogenic differentiation of human adipose derived mesenchymal stem cells (hADSCs) in a 3D architectured gelatin based hydrogel (ArcGel) prepared from gelatin and L-lysine diisocyanate ethyl ester (LDI) in an one-step process, in which the formation of an open porous morphology and the chemical network formation were integrated. The ArcGel was designed to support adipose tissue regeneration with its 3D porous structure, high cell biocompatibility, and mechanical properties compatible with human subcutaneous adipose tissue. The ArcGel could support initial cell adhesion and survival of hADSCs. Under static culture condition, the cells could migrate into the inner part of the scaffold with a depth of 840 +/- 120 mu m after 4 days, and distributed in the whole scaffold (2mm in thickness) within 14 days. The cells proliferated in the scaffold and the fold increase of cell number after 7Polymeric matrices mimicking multiple functions of the ECM are expected to enable a material induced regeneration of tissues. Here, we investigated the adipogenic differentiation of human adipose derived mesenchymal stem cells (hADSCs) in a 3D architectured gelatin based hydrogel (ArcGel) prepared from gelatin and L-lysine diisocyanate ethyl ester (LDI) in an one-step process, in which the formation of an open porous morphology and the chemical network formation were integrated. The ArcGel was designed to support adipose tissue regeneration with its 3D porous structure, high cell biocompatibility, and mechanical properties compatible with human subcutaneous adipose tissue. The ArcGel could support initial cell adhesion and survival of hADSCs. Under static culture condition, the cells could migrate into the inner part of the scaffold with a depth of 840 +/- 120 mu m after 4 days, and distributed in the whole scaffold (2mm in thickness) within 14 days. The cells proliferated in the scaffold and the fold increase of cell number after 7 days of culture was 2.55 +/- 0.08. The apoptotic rate of hADSCs in the scaffold was similar to that of cells maintained on tissue culture plates. When cultured in adipogenic induction medium, the hADSCs in the scaffold differentiated into adipocytes with a high efficiency (93 +/- 1%). Conclusively, this gelatin based 3D scaffold presented high cell compatibility for hADSC cultivation and differentiation, which could serve as a potential implant material in clinical applications for adipose tissue reparation and regeneration.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Jie ZouGND, Weiwei WangGND, Axel T. NeffeORCiDGND, Xun XuGND, Zhengdong LiGND, Zijun DengGND, Xianlei SunGND, Nan MaORCiDGND, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3233/CH-179210
ISSN:1386-0291
ISSN:1875-8622
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28885199
Title of parent work (English):Clinical hemorheology and microcirculation : blood flow and vessels
Publisher:IOS Press
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/12/09
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/09/19
Tag:Mesenchymal stem cells; adipogenic differentiation; adipose tissue regeneration; gelatin based scaffold
Volume:67
Issue:3-4
Number of pages:11
First page:297
Last Page:307
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

