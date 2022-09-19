Schließen

Modulation of the mesenchymal stem cell migration capacity via preconditioning with topographic microstructure

  • Controlling mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) behavior is necessary to fully exploit their therapeutic potential. Various approaches are employed to effectively influence the migration capacity of MSCs. Here, topographic microstructures with different microscale roughness were created on polystyrene (PS) culture vessel surfaces as a feasible physical preconditioning strategy to modulate MSC migration. By analyzing trajectories of cells migrating after reseeding, we demonstrated that the mobilization velocity of human adipose derived mesenchymal stem cells (hADSCs) could be promoted by and persisted after brief preconditioning with the appropriate microtopography. Moreover, the elevated activation levels of focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) in hADSCs were also observed during and after the preconditioning process. These findings underline the potential enhancement of in vivo therapeutic efficacy in regenerative medicine via transplantation of topographic microstructure preconditioned stem cells.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Zhengdong LiGND, Xun XuGND, Weiwei WangGND, Karl KratzORCiD, Xianlei SunGND, Jie ZouGND, Zijun DengGND, Friedrich Wilhelm JungORCiDGND, Manfred GossenORCiDGND, Nan MaORCiDGND, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3233/CH-179208
ISSN:1386-0291
ISSN:1875-8622
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28869459
Title of parent work (English):Clinical hemorheology and microcirculation : blood flow and vessels
Publisher:IOS Press
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/12/09
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/09/19
Tag:FAK-MAPK; Mesenchymal stem cells; microstructure; migration; precondition
Volume:67
Number of pages:12
First page:267
Last Page:278
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.