Modulation of the mesenchymal stem cell migration capacity via preconditioning with topographic microstructure

Zhengdong Li, Xun Xu, Weiwei Wang, Karl Kratz, Xianlei Sun, Jie Zou, Zijun Deng, Friedrich Wilhelm Jung, Manfred Gossen, Nan Ma, Andreas Lendlein
- Controlling mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) behavior is necessary to fully exploit their therapeutic potential. Various approaches are employed to effectively influence the migration capacity of MSCs. Here, topographic microstructures with different microscale roughness were created on polystyrene (PS) culture vessel surfaces as a feasible physical preconditioning strategy to modulate MSC migration. By analyzing trajectories of cells migrating after reseeding, we demonstrated that the mobilization velocity of human adipose derived mesenchymal stem cells (hADSCs) could be promoted by and persisted after brief preconditioning with the appropriate microtopography. Moreover, the elevated activation levels of focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) in hADSCs were also observed during and after the preconditioning process. These findings underline the potential enhancement of in vivo therapeutic efficacy in regenerative medicine via transplantation of topographic microstructure preconditioned stem cells.