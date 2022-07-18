Schließen

Predictive modeling of parafoveal information processing during reading

  Skilled reading requires information processing of the fixated and the not-yet-fixated words to generate precise control of gaze. Over the last 30 years, experimental research provided evidence that word processing is distributed across the perceptual span, which permits recognition of the fixated (foveal) word as well as preview of parafoveal words to the right of fixation. However, theoretical models have been unable to differentiate the specific influences of foveal and parafoveal information on saccade control. Here we show how parafoveal word difficulty modulates spatial and temporal control of gaze in a computational model to reproduce experimental results. In a fully Bayesian framework, we estimated model parameters for different models of parafoveal processing and carried out large-scale predictive simulations and model comparisons for a gaze-contingent reading experiment. We conclude that mathematical modeling of data from gaze-contingent experiments permits the precise identification of pathways from parafoveal information processing to gaze control, uncovering potential mechanisms underlying the parafoveal contribution to eye-movement control.

Metadaten
Author details:Stefan SeeligORCiDGND, Sarah RisseORCiDGND, Ralf EngbertORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-92140-z
ISSN:2045-2322
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=34155248
Title of parent work (English):Scientific reports
Publisher:Nature Portfolio
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/06/21
Publication year:2021
Release date:2022/07/18
Volume:11
Issue:1
Article number:12954
Number of pages:9
Funding institution:Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [CRC 1294, 318763901, RI 2504/1-1]; Norddeutscher Verbund fur Hoch- und Hochstleistungsrechnen (HLRN) [bbx00001]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access

