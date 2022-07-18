Schließen

Plasmonic Nanohole Arrays on Top of Porous Silicon Sensors

  • Label-free optical sensors are attractive candidates, for example, for detecting toxic substances and monitoring biomolecular interactions. Their performance can be pushed by the design of the sensor through clever material choices and integration of components. In this work, two porous materials, namely, porous silicon and plasmonic nanohole arrays, are combined in order to obtain increased sensitivity and dual-mode sensing capabilities. For this purpose, porous silicon monolayers are prepared by electrochemical etching and plasmonic nanohole arrays are obtained using a bottom-up strategy. Hybrid sensors of these two materials are realized by transferring the plasmonic nanohole array on top of the porous silicon. Reflectance spectra of the hybrid sensors are characterized by a fringe pattern resulting from the Fabry–Pérot interference at the porous silicon borders, which is overlaid with a broad dip based on surface plasmon resonance in the plasmonic nanohole array. In addition, the hybrid sensor shows a significant higherLabel-free optical sensors are attractive candidates, for example, for detecting toxic substances and monitoring biomolecular interactions. Their performance can be pushed by the design of the sensor through clever material choices and integration of components. In this work, two porous materials, namely, porous silicon and plasmonic nanohole arrays, are combined in order to obtain increased sensitivity and dual-mode sensing capabilities. For this purpose, porous silicon monolayers are prepared by electrochemical etching and plasmonic nanohole arrays are obtained using a bottom-up strategy. Hybrid sensors of these two materials are realized by transferring the plasmonic nanohole array on top of the porous silicon. Reflectance spectra of the hybrid sensors are characterized by a fringe pattern resulting from the Fabry–Pérot interference at the porous silicon borders, which is overlaid with a broad dip based on surface plasmon resonance in the plasmonic nanohole array. In addition, the hybrid sensor shows a significant higher reflectance in comparison to the porous silicon monolayer. The sensitivities of the hybrid sensor to refractive index changes are separately determined for both components. A significant increase in sensitivity from 213 ± 12 to 386 ± 5 nm/RIU is determined for the transfer of the plasmonic nanohole array sensors from solid glass substrates to porous silicon monolayers. In contrast, the spectral position of the interference pattern of porous silicon monolayers in different media is not affected by the presence of the plasmonic nanohole array. However, the changes in fringe pattern reflectance of the hybrid sensor are increased 3.7-fold after being covered with plasmonic nanohole arrays and could be used for high-sensitivity sensing. Finally, the capability of the hybrid sensor for simultaneous and independent dual-mode sensing is demonstrated.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Ruth Fabiola Balderas-ValadezGND, Claudia PacholskiORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acsami.1c07034
ISSN:1944-8244
ISSN:1944-8252
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=34297537
Title of parent work (English):ACS applied materials & interfaces
Subtitle (English):A Win-Win Situation
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/07/23
Publication year:2021
Release date:2022/07/18
Tag:bottom-up fabrication; nanohole arrays; optical sensors; plasmonic; porous silicon; surface plasmon resonance
Volume:13
Issue:30
Number of pages:9
First page:36436
Last Page:36444
Funding institution:CONACyTConsejo Nacional de Ciencia y Tecnologia (CONACyT) [CVU: 264841]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation)German Research Foundation (DFG) [426213922]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

