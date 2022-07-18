Schließen

Birch Reduction of Arenes as an Easy Entry to γ-Spirolactones

  • A convenient method for the synthesis of γ-spirolactones in only 2–3 steps is described. Birch reduction of inexpensive and commercially available aromatic carboxylic acids in the presence of ethylene oxide affords hydroxy acids, which undergo direct lactonization during work-up. Suitable precursors are methyl-substituted benzoic acids, naphthoic, and dicarboxylic acids. Subsequent hydrogenation proceeds smoothly with Pd/C as catalyst and saturated γ-spirolactones are isolated in excellent yields and stereoselectivities. Thus, up to 3 new stereogenic centers can be constructed as sole diastereomers from achiral benzoic acids. Furthermore, it is possible to control the degree of saturation with Raney nickel or Wilkinson's catalyst to obtain products with 1 double bond. Overall, more than 30 new γ-spirolactones have been synthesized in analytically pure form.

Author details:Tobias KrügerORCiD, Andrea BramborgGND, Alexandra Kelling, Eric SperlichORCiDGND, Torsten LinkerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/ejoc.202101018
ISSN:1434-193X
ISSN:1099-0690
Title of parent work (English):European journal of organic chemistry
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/10/29
Publication year:2021
Release date:2022/07/18
Tag:Arenes; Birch reduction; Hydrogenation; Lactones; Synthetic methods
Volume:2021
Issue:46
Number of pages:9
First page:6383
Last Page:6391
Funding institution:University of Potsdam
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

