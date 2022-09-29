Escape Rooms
|Author details:
|Julia Alisch, Vera KirchnerORCiDGND
|ISSN:
|2191-6624
|Title of parent work (German):
|Unterricht Wirtschaft + Politik
|Subtitle (German):
|Eine Methode mit Potenzial für die ökonomische und politische Bildung?
|Publisher:
|Friedrich Verlag
|Place of publishing:
|Hannover
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|German
|Year of first publication:
|2020
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2022/09/29
|Volume:
|2020
|Issue:
|3
|First page:
|53
|Last Page:
|55
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung