The Annamites mountain range of Southeast Asia which runs along the border of Viet Nam and Laos is an important biodiversity hotspot with high levels of endemism. However, that biodiversity is threatened by unsustainable hunting, and many protected areas across the region have been emptied of their wildlife. To better protect the unique species in the Annamites, it is crucial to have a better understanding of their ecology and distribution. Additionally, basic genetic information is needed to provide conservation stakeholders with essential information to facilitate conservation breeding and counteract the illegal wildlife trade. To date, this baseline information is lacking for many Annamites species. This thesis aims to assess the effectiveness of using non-invasive collection methods, i.e. camera-trap surveys and leech-derived wildlife host DNA, in order to improve and enhance our understanding of ecology, distribution, and genetic diversity of the Annamites terrestrial mammals. In chapter 1, we analysed data from a systematic landscape camera-trap survey using single-species occupancy models to assess the ecology and distribution of two little-known Annamite endemics, the Annamite dark muntjac (Muntiacus rooseveltorum / truongsonensis) and Annamite striped rabbit (Nesolagus timminsi), in multiple protected areas across the Annamites. This chapter provided the first in-depth information on their ecology, as well as distribution patterns at large spatial scales. Most notably, we found that the Annamite dark muntjac was predominantly found at higher elevations, while responses to elevation varied among study areas for the Annamite striped rabbit. We estimated occupancy probabilities for both endemics by using their responses to environmental and anthropogenic influences and used this information to make recommendations for targeted conservation actions. We discuss how the approach we used for these two Annamites endemics can be expanded for other little-known and threatened species in other tropical regions. As is the case with ecology and distribution, very little is known about the genetic diversity of the Annamite striped rabbit and other mammals of the Annamites. This poor understanding is mainly attributed to the lack of a comprehensive DNA sample collection that covers the species’ entire distribution range, which is believed to be a consequence of the low density of mammals or the remoteness of species’ habitat. In order to overcome the difficulties when trying to collect DNA samples from elusive mammals, we applied invertebrate-derived DNA (iDNA) sampling via hematophagous leeches to indirectly obtain genetic materials of their terrestrial host mammals. In chapter 2, leech-derived DNA was used to study the genetic diversity of the Annamite striped rabbit population. By analysing the DNA extracted from leech samples collected at multiple study areas of the central Annamites, we found a genetic variation with five haplotypes among nine obtained sequences. Despite this diversity, we found no clear phylogeographic pattern among the lagomorph’s populations in central Annamites. The findings have direct conservation implications for the species, as local stakeholders are currently establishing a conservation rescue and breeding facility for Annamite endemic species. Thus our results suggested that Annamite striped rabbits from multiple protected areas in central Annamites can be used as founders for the breeding program. In chapter 3, the genetic material of six mammals, which are frequently found in Indochina's illegal wildlife trade, was extracted from leeches collected at six study sites across the Anamites. Species-specific genetic markers were used to obtain DNA fragments that were analysed together with Genbank reference sequences from other parts of the species’ distribution range. Our results showed that invertebrate-derived DNA can be used to fill the sampling gaps and provide genetic reference data that is needed for conservation breeding programmes or to counteract the illegal wildlife trade. Overal, this dissertation provides the first insights in the ecology, distribution, and genetics of rare and threatened species of the Annamites by utilising camera traps and leech-derived DNA as two non-invasive collection methods. This information is essential for improving conservation efforts of local stakeholders and managers, especially for the Annamite endemics. Results in this dissertation also show the effectiveness of both non-invasive methods for studying terrestrial mammals at a landscape level. By expanding the application of these methods to other protected areas across the Annamites, we will further our understanding of ecology, distribution, and genetics of Annamite endemics. With such landscape-scale surveys, we are able to provide stakeholders with an overview of the current status of wildlife in the Annamites which supports efforts to protect these secretive species from illegal hunting and thus their extinction.

