The ongoing climate change is altering the living conditions for many organisms on this planet at an unprecedented pace. Hence, it is crucial for the survival of species to adapt to these changing conditions. In this dissertation Silene vulgaris is used as a model organism to understand the adaption strategies of widely distributed plant species to the current climate change. Especially plant species that possess a wide geographic range are expected to have a high phenotypic plasticity or to show genetic differentiation in response to the different climate conditions they grow in. However, they are often underrepresented in research. In the greenhouse experiment presented in this thesis, I examined the phenotypic responses and plasticity in S. vulgaris to estimate its’ adaptation potential. Seeds from 25 wild European populations were collected along a latitudinal gradient and grown in a greenhouse under three different precipitation (65 mm, 75 mm, 90 mm) and two different temperature regimes (18°C, 21°C) that resembled a possible climate change scenario for central Europe. Afterwards different biomass and fecundity-related plant traits were measured. The treatments significantly influenced the plants but did not reveal a latitudinal difference in response to climate treatments for most plant traits. The number of flowers per individual however, showed a stronger plasticity in northern European populations (e.g., Swedish populations) where numbers decreased more drastically with increased temperature and decreased precipitation. To gain an even deeper understanding of the adaptation of S. vulgaris to climate change it is also important to reveal the underlying phylogeny of the sampled populations. Therefore, I analysed their population genetic structure through whole genome sequencing via ddRAD. The sequencing revealed three major genetic clusters in the S. vulgaris populations sampled in Europe: one cluster comprised Southern European populations, one cluster Western European populations and another cluster contained central European populations. A following analysis of experimental trait responses among the clusters to the climate-change scenario showed that the genetic clusters significantly differed in biomass-related traits and in the days to flowering. However, half of the traits showed parallel response patterns to the experimental climate-change scenario. In addition to the potential geographic and genetic adaptation differences to climate change this dissertation also deals with the response differences between the sexes in S. vulgaris. As a gynodioecious species populations of S. vulgaris consist of female and hermaphrodite individuals and the sexes can differ in their morphological traits which is known as sexual dimorphism. As climate change is becoming an important factor influencing plant morphology it remains unclear if and how different sexes may respond in sexually dimorphic species. To examine this question the sex of each individual plant was determined during the greenhouse experiment and the measured plant traits were analysed accordingly. In general, hermaphrodites had a higher number of flowers but a lower number of leaves than females. With regards to the climate change treatment, I found that hermaphrodites showed a milder negative response to higher temperatures in the number of flowers produced and in specific leaf area (SLA) compared to females. Synthesis – The significant treatment response in Silene vulgaris, independent of population origin in most traits suggests a high degree of universal phenotypic plasticity. Also, the three European intraspecific genetic lineages detected showed comparable parallel response patterns in half of the traits suggesting considerable phenotypic plasticity. Hence, plasticity might represent a possible adaptation strategy of this widely distributed species during ongoing and future climatic changes. The results on sexual dimorphism show that females and hermaphrodites are differing mainly in their number of flowers and females are affected more strongly by the experimental climate-change scenario. These results provide a solid knowledge basis on the sexual dimorphism in S. vulgaris under climate change, but further research is needed to determine the long-term impact on the breeding system for the species. In summary this dissertation provides a comprehensive insight into the adaptation mechanisms and consequences of a widely distributed and gynodioecious plant species and leverages our understanding of the impact of anthropogenic climate change on plants.

