The Neumann Problem after Spencer
- When trying to extend the Hodge theory for elliptic complexes on compact closed manifolds to the case of compact manifolds with boundary one is led to a boundary value problem for the Laplacian of the complex which is usually referred to as Neumann problem. We study the Neumann problem for a larger class of sequences of differential operators on a compact manifold with boundary. These are sequences of small curvature, i.e., bearing the property that the composition of any two neighbouring operators has order less than two.
|Author details:
|Azal Jaafar Musa MeraGND, Nikolaj Nikolaevič TarchanovORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.17516/1997-1397-2017-10-4-474-493
|ISSN:
|1997-1397
|ISSN:
|2313-6022
|Title of parent work (Multiple languages):
|Žurnal Sibirskogo Federalʹnogo Universiteta = Journal of Siberian Federal University : Matematika i fizika = Mathematics & physics
|Publisher:
|Sibirskij Federalʹnyj Universitet
|Place of publishing:
|Krasnojarsk
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2017/07/06
|Publication year:
|2017
|Release date:
|2022/09/02
|Tag:
|Hodge theory; Neumann problem; elliptic complexes; manifolds with boundary
|Volume:
|10
|Number of pages:
|20
|First page:
|474
|Last Page:
|493
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Peer review:
|Referiert