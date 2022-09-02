Schließen

The Neumann Problem after Spencer

  • When trying to extend the Hodge theory for elliptic complexes on compact closed manifolds to the case of compact manifolds with boundary one is led to a boundary value problem for the Laplacian of the complex which is usually referred to as Neumann problem. We study the Neumann problem for a larger class of sequences of differential operators on a compact manifold with boundary. These are sequences of small curvature, i.e., bearing the property that the composition of any two neighbouring operators has order less than two.

Author details:Azal Jaafar Musa MeraGND, Nikolaj Nikolaevič TarchanovORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.17516/1997-1397-2017-10-4-474-493
Tag:Hodge theory; Neumann problem; elliptic complexes; manifolds with boundary
