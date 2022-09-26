Schließen

Self-regulated learning among teacher education students

  • In the present study, we examined the relationships between motivational beliefs (self-efficacy, task value, and control of learning beliefs) and use of metacognitive learning strategies among teacher education students in Uganda. The sample comprised of 649 students selected from seven universities. Data were collected using several scales from the modified Motivated Strategies for Learning Questionnaire, and analysed using Structural Equation Modelling. Task value and self-efficacy independently and significantly predicted students’ reported use of metacognition. Students’ self-reported self-efficacy and task value explained 38% of the variance in their use of metacognition. The evidence suggests interventions aimed at improving teacher education students’ metacognitive skills to focus on enhancing their efficacy and value beliefs.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Charles Magoba MuwongeORCiD, Ulrich SchiefeleGND, Joseph SsenyongaORCiD, Henry Kibedi
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/14330237.2017.1399973
ISSN:1433-0237
ISSN:1815-5626
Title of parent work (English):Journal of psychology in Africa
Subtitle (English):Motivational beliefs influence on the use of metacognition
Publisher:Routledge
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/12/06
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/09/26
Tag:metacognition; motivated strategies for learning questionnaire; motivational beliefs; teacher education students
Volume:27
Issue:6
Number of pages:7
First page:515
Last Page:521
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.