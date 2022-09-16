Schließen

Lysophosphatidic acid inhibits insulin signaling in primary rat hepatocytes via the LPA(3) receptor subtype and is increased in obesity

  • Background/Aims: Obesity is a main risk factor for the development of hepatic insulin resistance and it is accompanied by adipocyte hypertrophy and an elevated expression of different adipokines such as autotaxin (ATX). ATX converts lysophosphatidylcholine to lysophosphatidic acid (LPA) and acts as the main producer of extracellular LPA. This bioactive lipid regulates a broad range of physiological and pathological responses by activation of LPA receptors (LPA1-6). Methods: The activation of phosphatidylinositide 3-kinases (PI3K) signaling (Akt and GSK-3ß) was analyzed via western blotting in primary rat hepatocytes. Incorporation of glucose into glycogen was measured by using radio labeled glucose. Real-time PCR analysis and pharmacological modulation of LPA receptors were performed. Human plasma LPA levels of obese (BMI > 30, n = 18) and normal weight individuals (BMI 18.5-25, n = 14) were analyzed by liquid chromatography tandem-mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS). Results: Pretreatment of primary hepatocytes with LPA resulted in anBackground/Aims: Obesity is a main risk factor for the development of hepatic insulin resistance and it is accompanied by adipocyte hypertrophy and an elevated expression of different adipokines such as autotaxin (ATX). ATX converts lysophosphatidylcholine to lysophosphatidic acid (LPA) and acts as the main producer of extracellular LPA. This bioactive lipid regulates a broad range of physiological and pathological responses by activation of LPA receptors (LPA1-6). Methods: The activation of phosphatidylinositide 3-kinases (PI3K) signaling (Akt and GSK-3ß) was analyzed via western blotting in primary rat hepatocytes. Incorporation of glucose into glycogen was measured by using radio labeled glucose. Real-time PCR analysis and pharmacological modulation of LPA receptors were performed. Human plasma LPA levels of obese (BMI > 30, n = 18) and normal weight individuals (BMI 18.5-25, n = 14) were analyzed by liquid chromatography tandem-mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS). Results: Pretreatment of primary hepatocytes with LPA resulted in an inhibition of insulin-mediated Gck expression, PI3K activation and glycogen synthesis. Pharmacological approaches revealed that the LPA3-receptor subtype is responsible for the inhibitory effect of LPA on insulin signaling. Moreover, human plasma LPA concentrations (16: 0 LPA) of obese participants (BMI > 30) are significantly elevated in comparison to normal weight individuals (BMI 18.5-25). Conclusion: LPA is able to interrupt insulin signaling in primary rat hepatocytes via the LPA3 receptor subtype. Moreover, the bioactive lipid LPA (16: 0) is increased in obesity.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Metadaten
Author details:Susann FayyazGND, Lukasz JaptokGND, Fabian SchumacherORCiDGND, Dominik Wigger, Tim Julius SchulzORCiDGND, Kathrin HauboldORCiDGND, Erich GulbinsORCiDGND, Heinz VöllerORCiDGND, Burkhard KleuserORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1159/000480470
ISSN:1015-8987
ISSN:1421-9778
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28922661
Title of parent work (English):Cellular physiology and biochemistry : international journal of experimental cellular physiology, biochemistry and pharmacology
Publisher:Karger
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/09/19
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/09/16
Tag:Adipose tissue; Autotaxin; Hepatic insulin resistance; Insulin signaling; LPA(3) receptor subtype; Lysophosphatidic acid
Volume:43
Number of pages:12
First page:445
Last Page:456
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

