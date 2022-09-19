Eye-tracking the effect of word order in sentence comprehension in aphasia
- Agrammatic speakers of languages with overt grammatical case show impaired use of the morphological cues to establish theta-role relations in sentences presented in non-canonical word orders. We analysed the effect of word order on the sentence comprehension of aphasic speakers of Basque, an ergative, free word order and head-final (SOV) language. Ergative languages such as Basque establish a one-to-one mapping of the thematic role and the case marker. We collected behavioural and gaze-fixation data while agrammatic speakers performed a picture-matching task with auditorily presented sentences with different word orders. We found that people with aphasia (PWA) had difficulties in assigning theta-roles in Theme-Agent order. This result is in line with processing accounts. Contrary to previous findings, our data do not suggest a systematic delay in the integration of morphological information in the PWA group, but strong reliance on the ergative case morphology and difficulties assigning thematic roles into the determiner phrases.
|Miren ArantzetaORCiD, Roelien BastiaanseORCiDGND, Frank BurchertORCiDGND, Martijn Benjamin WielingORCiDGND, Maite Martinez-Zabaleta, Itziar LakaORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1080/23273798.2017.1344715
|2327-3798
|2327-3801
|Language, cognition and neuroscience
|evidence from Basque, a free word order ergative language
|Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
|Abingdon
|Article
|English
|2017/07/06
|2017
|2022/09/19
|Aphasia; Basque; comprehension; eye-tracking; sentence processing
|32
|10
|24
|1320
|1343
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
|Referiert
|CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International