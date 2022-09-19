Schließen

Eye-tracking the effect of word order in sentence comprehension in aphasia

  • Agrammatic speakers of languages with overt grammatical case show impaired use of the morphological cues to establish theta-role relations in sentences presented in non-canonical word orders. We analysed the effect of word order on the sentence comprehension of aphasic speakers of Basque, an ergative, free word order and head-final (SOV) language. Ergative languages such as Basque establish a one-to-one mapping of the thematic role and the case marker. We collected behavioural and gaze-fixation data while agrammatic speakers performed a picture-matching task with auditorily presented sentences with different word orders. We found that people with aphasia (PWA) had difficulties in assigning theta-roles in Theme-Agent order. This result is in line with processing accounts. Contrary to previous findings, our data do not suggest a systematic delay in the integration of morphological information in the PWA group, but strong reliance on the ergative case morphology and difficulties assigning thematic roles into the determiner phrases.

Metadaten
Author details:Miren ArantzetaORCiD, Roelien BastiaanseORCiDGND, Frank BurchertORCiDGND, Martijn Benjamin WielingORCiDGND, Maite Martinez-Zabaleta, Itziar LakaORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/23273798.2017.1344715
ISSN:2327-3798
ISSN:2327-3801
Title of parent work (English):Language, cognition and neuroscience
Subtitle (English):evidence from Basque, a free word order ergative language
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/07/06
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/09/19
Tag:Aphasia; Basque; comprehension; eye-tracking; sentence processing
Volume:32
Issue:10
Number of pages:24
First page:1320
Last Page:1343
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

