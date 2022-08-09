Correlation based modeling of the archeomagnetic field
Korrelationsbasierte Modellierung des archäomagnetischen Feldes
- The geomagnetic main field is vital for live on Earth, as it shields our habitat against the solar wind and cosmic rays. It is generated by the geodynamo in the Earth’s outer core and has a rich dynamic on various timescales. Global models of the field are used to study the interaction of the field and incoming charged particles, but also to infer core dynamics and to feed numerical simulations of the geodynamo. Modern satellite missions, such as the SWARM or the CHAMP mission, support high resolution reconstructions of the global field. From the 19 th century on, a global network of magnetic observatories has been established. It is growing ever since and global models can be constructed from the data it provides. Geomagnetic field models that extend further back in time rely on indirect observations of the field, i.e. thermoremanent records such as burnt clay or volcanic rocks and sediment records from lakes and seas. These indirect records come with (partially very large) uncertainties, introduced by the complex measurement methodsThe geomagnetic main field is vital for live on Earth, as it shields our habitat against the solar wind and cosmic rays. It is generated by the geodynamo in the Earth’s outer core and has a rich dynamic on various timescales. Global models of the field are used to study the interaction of the field and incoming charged particles, but also to infer core dynamics and to feed numerical simulations of the geodynamo. Modern satellite missions, such as the SWARM or the CHAMP mission, support high resolution reconstructions of the global field. From the 19 th century on, a global network of magnetic observatories has been established. It is growing ever since and global models can be constructed from the data it provides. Geomagnetic field models that extend further back in time rely on indirect observations of the field, i.e. thermoremanent records such as burnt clay or volcanic rocks and sediment records from lakes and seas. These indirect records come with (partially very large) uncertainties, introduced by the complex measurement methods and the dating procedure. Focusing on thermoremanent records only, the aim of this thesis is the development of a new modeling strategy for the global geomagnetic field during the Holocene, which takes the uncertainties into account and produces realistic estimates of the reliability of the model. This aim is approached by first considering snapshot models, in order to address the irregular spatial distribution of the records and the non-linear relation of the indirect observations to the field itself. In a Bayesian setting, a modeling algorithm based on Gaussian process regression is developed and applied to binned data. The modeling algorithm is then extended to the temporal domain and expanded to incorporate dating uncertainties. Finally, the algorithm is sequentialized to deal with numerical challenges arising from the size of the Holocene dataset. The central result of this thesis, including all of the aspects mentioned, is a new global geomagnetic field model. It covers the whole Holocene, back until 12000 BCE, and we call it ArchKalmag14k. When considering the uncertainties that are produced together with the model, it is evident that before 6000 BCE the thermoremanent database is not sufficient to support global models. For times more recent, ArchKalmag14k can be used to analyze features of the field under consideration of posterior uncertainties. The algorithm for generating ArchKalmag14k can be applied to different datasets and is provided to the community as an open source python package.…
- Das geomagnetische Hauptfeld ist essenziell für das Leben auf der Erde, da es unseren Lebensraum gegen den Sonnenwind und kosmische Strahlung abschirmt. Es wird vom Geodynamo im Erdkern erzeugt und zeigt eine komplexe Dynamik auf unterschiedlichen Zeitskalen. Globale Modelle des Magnetfelds werden zur Studie der Wechselwirkung von einströmenden geladenen Teilchen genutzt, aber auch um Kerndynamiken zu untersuchen und um sie in numerische Simulationen des Geodynamos einzuspeisen. Moderne Satellitenmissionen, wie SWARM und CHAMP, stützen hochauflösende Rekonstruktionen des globalen Felds. Seit dem 19. Jahrhundert wird ein globales Netzwerk von magnetischen Observatorien aufgebaut. Es wächst stetig und globale Modelle können aus den Daten, die es liefert, konstruiert werden. Geomagnetische Feldmodelle, die weiter in der Zeit zurückreichen, basieren auf indirekten Beobachtungen des Felds, d.h. auf thermoremanenten Daten, wie gebrannten Tonen oder vulkanischen Gesteinen, und auf Sedimentdaten aus Seen und Meeren. Diese indirektenDas geomagnetische Hauptfeld ist essenziell für das Leben auf der Erde, da es unseren Lebensraum gegen den Sonnenwind und kosmische Strahlung abschirmt. Es wird vom Geodynamo im Erdkern erzeugt und zeigt eine komplexe Dynamik auf unterschiedlichen Zeitskalen. Globale Modelle des Magnetfelds werden zur Studie der Wechselwirkung von einströmenden geladenen Teilchen genutzt, aber auch um Kerndynamiken zu untersuchen und um sie in numerische Simulationen des Geodynamos einzuspeisen. Moderne Satellitenmissionen, wie SWARM und CHAMP, stützen hochauflösende Rekonstruktionen des globalen Felds. Seit dem 19. Jahrhundert wird ein globales Netzwerk von magnetischen Observatorien aufgebaut. Es wächst stetig und globale Modelle können aus den Daten, die es liefert, konstruiert werden. Geomagnetische Feldmodelle, die weiter in der Zeit zurückreichen, basieren auf indirekten Beobachtungen des Felds, d.h. auf thermoremanenten Daten, wie gebrannten Tonen oder vulkanischen Gesteinen, und auf Sedimentdaten aus Seen und Meeren. Diese indirekten Beobachtungen werden mit (teilweise sehr hohen) Unsicherheiten geliefert, die aus den komplexen Datierungs- und Messmethoden resultieren. Ziel dieser Arbeit ist die Entwicklung einer neuen Modellierungsmethode für das globale geomagnetische Feld während des Holozäns, welche die Unsicherheiten berücksichtigt und realistische Schätzungen für die Verlässlichkeit des Modells liefert. Dabei werden lediglich thermoremanente Daten betrachtet. Diesem Ziel wird sich zunächst genähert, indem ein Schnappschuss-Modell konstruiert wird, um die unregelmäßige räumliche Verteilung der Daten und die nichtlineare Beziehung zwischen Daten und Magnetfeld zu untersuchen. In einem Bayesianischen Rahmen wird ein auf Gaussprozessen basierender Algorithmus entwickelt und zunächst auf diskretisierte Daten angewendet. Dieser Algorithmus wird dann um eine zeitabhängige Komponente ergänzt und erweitert, um Datierungsfehler zu berücksichtigen. Zuletzt wird der Algorithmus sequenzialisiert, um mit numerischen Herausforderungen umzugehen, die aufgrund der Größe des Holozän-Datensatzes bestehen. Das zentrale Ergebnis dieser Arbeit, welches alle genannten Aspekte beinhaltet, ist ein neues globales geomagnetisches Feldmodell. Es deckt das gesamte Holozän ab, bis ins Jahr 12000 BCE, und wir nennen es ArchKalmag14k. Bei Betrachtung der Unsicherheiten, die gemeinsam mit dem Modell ermittelt werden, wird deutlich, dass die thermoremanente Datenbasis nicht ausreicht, um globale Modelle vor dem Jahr 6000 BCE zu stützen. Für jüngere Zeiträume kann ArchKalmag14k genutzt werden, um Merkmale des Erdmagnetfelds unter Berücksichtigung der a posteriori Unsicherheiten zu analysieren. Der Algorithmus, mit dem ArchKalmag14k erzeugt wurde, kann auf weitere Datensätze angewendet werden und wird als quelloffenes python-Paket zur Verfügung gestellt.…
|Maximilian Arthus SchannerORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-555875
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-55587
|Matthias HolschneiderORCiDGND, Monika KorteORCiDGND, Andreas Nilsson
|Matthias Holschneider, Monika Korte
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2022
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2022/05/31
|2022/08/09
|Gauß-Prozesse; Geomagnetismus; Kalman Filter; angewandte Mathematik
Gaussian processes; Kalman filter; applied mathematics; geomagnetism
|vii, 146
|SK 950, SK 905, UT 2100
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Urheberrechtsschutz