Single interdigital transducer as surface acoustic wave impedance sensor

  • Surface acoustic wave (SAW) devices are well-known for gravimetric sensor applications. In biosensing applications, chemical-and biochemically evoked adsorption processes at surfaces are detected in liquid environments using delay-line or resonator sensor configurations, preferably in combination with appropriate microfluidic devices. In this paper, a novel SAW-based impedance sensor type is introduced which uses only one interdigital electrode transducer (IDT) simultaneously as SAW generator and sensor element. It is shown that the amplitude of the reflected S-11 signal directly depends on the input impedance of the SAW device. The input impedance is strongly influenced by mass adsorption which causes a characteristic and measurable impedance mismatch.

Metadaten
Author details:Vu Hoa NguyenGND, S. Richert, Hyunji Park, Alexander BökerORCiDGND, Uwe Schnakenberg
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.protcy.2017.04.032
ISSN:2212-0173
Title of parent work (English):Biosensors
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/07/13
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/09/16
Tag:PHEMA; SAW impedance sensor; microfluidic
Volume:27
Number of pages:2
First page:70
Last Page:71
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

