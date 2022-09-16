Single interdigital transducer as surface acoustic wave impedance sensor
- Surface acoustic wave (SAW) devices are well-known for gravimetric sensor applications. In biosensing applications, chemical-and biochemically evoked adsorption processes at surfaces are detected in liquid environments using delay-line or resonator sensor configurations, preferably in combination with appropriate microfluidic devices. In this paper, a novel SAW-based impedance sensor type is introduced which uses only one interdigital electrode transducer (IDT) simultaneously as SAW generator and sensor element. It is shown that the amplitude of the reflected S-11 signal directly depends on the input impedance of the SAW device. The input impedance is strongly influenced by mass adsorption which causes a characteristic and measurable impedance mismatch.
