Ökonomische Bildung für Alle

  • Zielperspektive ökonomischer Bildung ist die Selbstbestimmung, Mündigkeit und verantwortliche Mitgestaltung der Menschen in den verschiedensten durch Wirtschaft geprägten Lebensbereichen. Da Jede*r in ökonomisch geprägten Lebenssituationen handelt, ergibt sich in besonderer Weise die Notwendigkeit ökonomischer Bildung für Alle. Der vorliegende Artikel stellt den aktuellen Forschungsstand der ökonomischen Bildung im Bereich der sonderpädagogischen und der fachspezifischen Perspektive dar, zeigt deren Schnittmengen auf und leitet Herausforderungen für eine inklusive fachdidaktische Konzeption ab.
  • Self-determination, maturity and individuals’ responsible participation in different economic-characterised situations are the essential aims of economic education. Since everybody acts in economic-characterised situations, economic education proves to be necessary for everybody. The following article documents the state of research in economic education both from the perspective of content subject teaching and special needs education. It also highlights their common ground and derives challenges for inclusive teaching conceptions.
Metadaten
Author details:Anja Bonfig, Isabelle PenningGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.18716/ojs/kON/2020.2.15
ISSN:2701-1429
Title of parent work (German):k:ON - Kölner Online Journal für Lehrer*innenbildung2
Subtitle (English):fachliche Herausforderungen und fachdidaktische Implikationen
Publisher:Universitäts- und Stadtbibliothek Köln
Place of publishing:Köln
Publication type:Contribution to a Periodical
Language:German
Date of first publication:2020/11/25
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/09/26
Tag:Ökonomische Bildung,Berufliche Orientierung, Inklusion,Förderbedarfeconomic education, occupational orientation, inclusion, disability
Volume:2
Issue:2
First page:295
Last Page:313
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-SA - Namensnennung, Weitergabe zu gleichen Bedingungen 4.0 International

