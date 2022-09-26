Ökonomische Bildung für Alle
- Zielperspektive ökonomischer Bildung ist die Selbstbestimmung, Mündigkeit und verantwortliche Mitgestaltung der Menschen in den verschiedensten durch Wirtschaft geprägten Lebensbereichen. Da Jede*r in ökonomisch geprägten Lebenssituationen handelt, ergibt sich in besonderer Weise die Notwendigkeit ökonomischer Bildung für Alle. Der vorliegende Artikel stellt den aktuellen Forschungsstand der ökonomischen Bildung im Bereich der sonderpädagogischen und der fachspezifischen Perspektive dar, zeigt deren Schnittmengen auf und leitet Herausforderungen für eine inklusive fachdidaktische Konzeption ab.
- Self-determination, maturity and individuals’ responsible participation in different economic-characterised situations are the essential aims of economic education. Since everybody acts in economic-characterised situations, economic education proves to be necessary for everybody. The following article documents the state of research in economic education both from the perspective of content subject teaching and special needs education. It also highlights their common ground and derives challenges for inclusive teaching conceptions.
|Author details:
|Anja Bonfig, Isabelle PenningGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.18716/ojs/kON/2020.2.15
|ISSN:
|2701-1429
|Title of parent work (German):
|k:ON - Kölner Online Journal für Lehrer*innenbildung2
|Subtitle (English):
|fachliche Herausforderungen und fachdidaktische Implikationen
|Publisher:
|Universitäts- und Stadtbibliothek Köln
|Place of publishing:
|Köln
|Publication type:
|Contribution to a Periodical
|Language:
|German
|Date of first publication:
|2020/11/25
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2022/09/26
|Tag:
|Ökonomische Bildung,Berufliche Orientierung, Inklusion,Förderbedarfeconomic education, occupational orientation, inclusion, disability
|Volume:
|2
|Issue:
|2
|First page:
|295
|Last Page:
|313
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
|License (German):
|CC-BY-SA - Namensnennung, Weitergabe zu gleichen Bedingungen 4.0 International