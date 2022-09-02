Schließen

An Fragen wachsen – Forschendes Lernen in der technischen und ökonomischen Bildung

Metadaten
Author details:Vera KirchnerGND, Isabelle PenningGND
Title of parent work (German):transfer. Forschung ↔ Schule
translated title (English):Learning through questions – research-oriented learning in technical and economic education
Publisher:Klinkhardt
Place of publishing:Bad Heilbrunn
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Year of first publication:2020
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/09/02
Issue:6
First page:44
Last Page:56
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.