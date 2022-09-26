Schließen

An approach to model forgetting

  • This paper aims to investigate the possibility to include aspects of forgetting into business process modeling. To date, there is no possibility to model forgotten or to-be- forgotten elements beyond the mere deletion. On a first attempt, we focus on the individual level and model knowledge transformation within a single person. Using the Knowledge Model Description Language, we propose ways to include different forms of forgetting into the realm of modeling tools. Using data from an experimental setting within an assembly line production environment, the usability of those new modeling tools is tested. So far, the applicability of modeling features for forgetting on the individual level is mostly restricted to a research context. However, clear requirements to transfer the tools onto the team- and organizational level are set out.

Author details:Jennifer HaaseORCiD, Christof ThimORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.30844/aistes.v4i1.17
Title of parent work (English):AIS Transactions on Enterprise Systems
Publisher:Gito mbH Verlag für Industrielle Informationstechnik und Organisation
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/06/03
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/09/26
Volume:4
Issue:1
Number of pages:12
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft

