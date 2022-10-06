How games spoil creativity
- The demand for a creative workforce is every growing and effective measures to improve individual creativity are searched for. This study analyzes the possibility to use games as a prime for a creative mindset. Two short entertainment games, plus a no-game-comparison condition were set up in three versions of an online-study, along with two creativity tasks and scales to assess the individual creative mindset (fixed-vs-growth, creative self-efficacy and affect). Results indicate priming effects of the games, but in the opposite intended direction: gaming diminished the creative test performances. Those playing the games reported more ideas in the open-ended creative problem task, but those answers were of less quality and they solved less closed-problem items compared to those not playing. An impact of further mindset differences could be ruled out.
|Author details:
|Jennifer HaaseORCiD
|Title of parent work (English):
|International conference of ISPIM / International Society for Professional Innovation Management : papers / Graduate School of Industrial Engineering and Management Science, Eindhoven University of Technology
|Subtitle (English):
|a creative mindset priming study
|Publisher:
|International Society for Professional Innovation Management
|Place of publishing:
|Manchester
|Publication type:
|Conference Proceeding
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2020
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2022/10/06
|Tag:
|Creativity; enhancement; gaming; improvement; mindset; priming
|Number of pages:
|12
|First page:
|1
|Last Page:
|12
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 36 Soziale Probleme, Sozialdienste / 360 Soziale Probleme und Sozialdienste; Verbände