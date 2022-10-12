Schließen

Dating on a different stage, but with the same habits

  • This study aims to compare online vs. offline flirting and dating behavior using the example of the location-based real-time dating (LBRTD) app Tinder, a popular dating platform. We focus on persons' self-descriptions like self-esteem, social desirability, state social anxiety, and adjustment behavior on Tinder and the perceived data privacy of the app. Data was gathered using a survey approach with Tinder users reporting their behavior in offline and online settings. The comparison between offline and online behavior was made using Response Surface Analysis. The results suggest that the different conditions of the natural and digital worlds do not influence the individual's behavior and emotional perception. The results are analyzed and discuss gender, age, motivation to use the app, and the user's relationship status.

