Retentivity beats prior knowledge as predictor for the acquisition and adaptation of new production processes

  • In the time of digitalization the demand for organizational change is rising and demands ways to cope with fundamental changes on the organizational as well as individual level. As a basis, learning and forgetting mechanisms need to be understood in order to guide a change process efficiently and successfully. Our research aims to get a better understanding of individual differences and mechanisms in the change context by performing an experiment where individuals learn and later re-learn a complex production process using a simulation setting. The individual’s performance, as well as retentivity and prior knowledge is assessed. Our results show that higher retentivity goes along with better learning and forgetting performances. Prior knowledge did not reveal such relation to the learning and forgetting performances. The influence of age and gender is discussed in detail.

Metadaten
Author details:Jennifer HaaseORCiD, Julia Matthiesen, Arnulf SchüfflerORCiDGND, Annette KlugeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10125/64331
Title of parent work (English):Proceedings of the 53rd Hawaii International Conference on System Sciences
Publisher:Western Periodicals Co.
Place of publishing:North Hollywood, Calif.
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Year of first publication:2020
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/09/28
Tag:Innovation in Organizations: Learning; Intentional Forgetting; Unlearning; experiment; forgetting; learning; prior knowledge; production process; retentivity
Volume:53
Number of pages:10
First page:4797
Last Page:4805
Funding institution:Weizenbaum Insitute
Funding number:16DII116
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

