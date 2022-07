Due to the high concentration of population, economic assets and infrastructure, cities are severely affected by the effects of climate change. In particular, heat waves and flooding as a result of heavy rain cause immense health and financial damages in cities. In order to reduce or even avoid the effects of such extreme weather events, appropriate precautionary and climate adaptation measures must be implemented. The project "Urban resilience to extreme weather events – typologies and transfer of adaptation strategies in small and medium-sized cities" (ExTrass) focused on the two extreme weather events heat and heavy rain as well as on smaller cities (100,000 to 500,000 inhabitants) and independent medium-sized towns with more than 50,000 inhabitants. Within the project, strengthening climate resilience was understood as improving the ability of cities to learn from past events and adapt to anticipated hazards. Accordingly, climate adaptation was seen as a process that can be described and operationalized through the implementation

Due to the high concentration of population, economic assets and infrastructure, cities are severely affected by the effects of climate change. In particular, heat waves and flooding as a result of heavy rain cause immense health and financial damages in cities. In order to reduce or even avoid the effects of such extreme weather events, appropriate precautionary and climate adaptation measures must be implemented. The project "Urban resilience to extreme weather events – typologies and transfer of adaptation strategies in small and medium-sized cities" (ExTrass) focused on the two extreme weather events heat and heavy rain as well as on smaller cities (100,000 to 500,000 inhabitants) and independent medium-sized towns with more than 50,000 inhabitants. Within the project, strengthening climate resilience was understood as improving the ability of cities to learn from past events and adapt to anticipated hazards. Accordingly, climate adaptation was seen as a process that can be described and operationalized through the implementation of potentially damage-reducing measures. The project had two goals: The first goal was to measurably strengthen climate resilience in the three case study cities of Potsdam, Remscheid and Würzburg. The second goal was to identify and improve the transfer potential of climate adaptation measures between cities in Germany. The project focused on the following four key questions: • How widespread are climate adaptation activities in large cities and larger independent medium-sized cities in Germany? • Which inhibiting and enabling factors influence climate adaptation and how do they work? • Which climate adaptation measures are actually being implemented and how can implementation be improved? What hinders implementation? • To what extent can examples of good practice be transferred, adapted or further developed to other cities? The main results of these questions have been summarized in the present report.

