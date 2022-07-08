Schließen

Molecular Structure and Conformational Analysis of 1-Phenyl-1-X-1-Silacyclohexanes (X = F, Cl) by Electron Diffraction, Low-Temperature NMR, and Quantum Chemical Calculations

  • The molecular structure and conformational preferences of 1-phenyl-1-X-1-silacyclohexanes C5H10Si(Ph,X) (X = F (3), Cl (4)) were studied by gas-phase electron diffraction, low-temperature NMR spectroscopy, and high-level quantum chemical calculations. In the gas phase only three (3) and two (4) stable conformers differing in the axial or equatorial location of the phenyl group and the angle of rotation about the Si-C-ph bond (axi and axo denote the Ph group lying in or out of the X-Si-C-ph plane) contribute to the equilibrium. In 3 the ratio Ph-eq:Ph-axo:Ph-axi is 40(12):55(24):5 and 64:20:16 by experiment and theory, respectively. In 4 the ratio Ph-eq:Ph-axo is 79(15):21(15) and 71:29 by experiment and theory (M06-2X calculations), respectively. The gas-phase electron diffraction parameters are in good agreement with those obtained from theory at the M06-2X/aug-ccPVTZ and MP2/aug-cc-pVTZ levels. Unlike the case for M06-2X, MP2 calculations indicate that 3-Ph-eq conformer lies 0.5 kcal/mol higher than the 3-Ph-axo, conformer. AsThe molecular structure and conformational preferences of 1-phenyl-1-X-1-silacyclohexanes C5H10Si(Ph,X) (X = F (3), Cl (4)) were studied by gas-phase electron diffraction, low-temperature NMR spectroscopy, and high-level quantum chemical calculations. In the gas phase only three (3) and two (4) stable conformers differing in the axial or equatorial location of the phenyl group and the angle of rotation about the Si-C-ph bond (axi and axo denote the Ph group lying in or out of the X-Si-C-ph plane) contribute to the equilibrium. In 3 the ratio Ph-eq:Ph-axo:Ph-axi is 40(12):55(24):5 and 64:20:16 by experiment and theory, respectively. In 4 the ratio Ph-eq:Ph-axo is 79(15):21(15) and 71:29 by experiment and theory (M06-2X calculations), respectively. The gas-phase electron diffraction parameters are in good agreement with those obtained from theory at the M06-2X/aug-ccPVTZ and MP2/aug-cc-pVTZ levels. Unlike the case for M06-2X, MP2 calculations indicate that 3-Ph-eq conformer lies 0.5 kcal/mol higher than the 3-Ph-axo, conformer. As follows from QTAIM analysis, the phenyl group is more stable when it is located in the axial position but produces destabilization of the silacyclohexane ring: By low temperature NMR spectroscopy the six-membered ring interconversion could be frozen, at 103 K and the present conformational equilibria of 3 and 4 could be determined. The ratio of the conformers is 3-Ph-eq:3-Ph-ax = (75-77):(23-25) and 4-Ph-eq:4-Ph-ax = 82:18.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Bagrat A. ShainyanORCiD, Alexander V. Belyakov, Yurii F. Sigolaev, Alexander N. Khramov, Erich KleinpeterORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.joc.6b02538
ISSN:0022-3263
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=27976896
Title of parent work (English):The journal of organic chemistry
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/02/06
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/07/08
Volume:82
Issue:1
Number of pages:10
First page:461
Last Page:470
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

