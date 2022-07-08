Molecular Structure and Conformational Analysis of 1-Phenyl-1-X-1-Silacyclohexanes (X = F, Cl) by Electron Diffraction, Low-Temperature NMR, and Quantum Chemical Calculations

The molecular structure and conformational preferences of 1-phenyl-1-X-1-silacyclohexanes C5H10Si(Ph,X) (X = F (3), Cl (4)) were studied by gas-phase electron diffraction, low-temperature NMR spectroscopy, and high-level quantum chemical calculations. In the gas phase only three (3) and two (4) stable conformers differing in the axial or equatorial location of the phenyl group and the angle of rotation about the Si-C-ph bond (axi and axo denote the Ph group lying in or out of the X-Si-C-ph plane) contribute to the equilibrium. In 3 the ratio Ph-eq:Ph-axo:Ph-axi is 40(12):55(24):5 and 64:20:16 by experiment and theory, respectively. In 4 the ratio Ph-eq:Ph-axo is 79(15):21(15) and 71:29 by experiment and theory (M06-2X calculations), respectively. The gas-phase electron diffraction parameters are in good agreement with those obtained from theory at the M06-2X/aug-ccPVTZ and MP2/aug-cc-pVTZ levels. Unlike the case for M06-2X, MP2 calculations indicate that 3-Ph-eq conformer lies 0.5 kcal/mol higher than the 3-Ph-axo, conformer. As

The molecular structure and conformational preferences of 1-phenyl-1-X-1-silacyclohexanes C5H10Si(Ph,X) (X = F (3), Cl (4)) were studied by gas-phase electron diffraction, low-temperature NMR spectroscopy, and high-level quantum chemical calculations. In the gas phase only three (3) and two (4) stable conformers differing in the axial or equatorial location of the phenyl group and the angle of rotation about the Si-C-ph bond (axi and axo denote the Ph group lying in or out of the X-Si-C-ph plane) contribute to the equilibrium. In 3 the ratio Ph-eq:Ph-axo:Ph-axi is 40(12):55(24):5 and 64:20:16 by experiment and theory, respectively. In 4 the ratio Ph-eq:Ph-axo is 79(15):21(15) and 71:29 by experiment and theory (M06-2X calculations), respectively. The gas-phase electron diffraction parameters are in good agreement with those obtained from theory at the M06-2X/aug-ccPVTZ and MP2/aug-cc-pVTZ levels. Unlike the case for M06-2X, MP2 calculations indicate that 3-Ph-eq conformer lies 0.5 kcal/mol higher than the 3-Ph-axo, conformer. As follows from QTAIM analysis, the phenyl group is more stable when it is located in the axial position but produces destabilization of the silacyclohexane ring: By low temperature NMR spectroscopy the six-membered ring interconversion could be frozen, at 103 K and the present conformational equilibria of 3 and 4 could be determined. The ratio of the conformers is 3-Ph-eq:3-Ph-ax = (75-77):(23-25) and 4-Ph-eq:4-Ph-ax = 82:18.

…