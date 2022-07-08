The first mixed problem for the nonstationary Lamé system
- We find an adequate interpretation of the stationary Lam'{e} operator within the framework of elliptic complexes and study the first mixed problem for the nonstationary Lam'{e} system.
|O. I. Makhmudov, Nikolaj Nikolaevič TarchanovORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1216/RMJ-2017-47-8-2731
|The Rocky Mountain journal of mathematics
|2018/02/03
|2017
|2022/07/08
|Lame system; evolution equation; first boundary value problem
|47
|8
|26
|2731
|2756
