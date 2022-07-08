Schließen

Effect of polarization entanglement in photon-photon scattering

  • It is found that the differential cross section of photon-photon scattering is a function of the degree of polarization entanglement of the two-photon state. A reduced general expression for the differential cross section of photon-photon scattering is derived by applying simple symmetry arguments. An explicit expression is obtained for the example of photon-photon scattering due to virtual electron-positron pairs in quantum electrodynamics. It is shown how the effect in this explicit example can be explained as an effect of quantum interference and that it fits with the idea of distance-dependent forces.

Author details:Dennis RätzelORCiD, Martin WilkensORCiD, Ralf Menzel
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevA.95.012101
ISSN:2469-9926
ISSN:2469-9934
Title of parent work (English):Physical review : A, Atomic, molecular, and optical physics
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publishing:College Park
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/01/03
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/07/08
Volume:95
Issue:1
Number of pages:6
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

