Schließen

Thermoresponsive poly(2-oxazoline)s, polypeptoids, and polypeptides

  • This review covers the recent advances in the emerging field of thermoresponsive polyamides or polymeric amides, i.e., poly(2-oxazoline)s, polypeptoids, and polypeptides, with a specific focus on structure-thermoresponsive property relationships, self-assembly, and applications.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Richard HoogenboomORCiD, Helmut SchlaadORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/c6py01320a
ISSN:1759-9954
ISSN:1759-9962
Title of parent work (English):Polymer Chemistry
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Date of first publication:2016/09/03
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/07/08
Volume:8
Issue:1
Number of pages:17
First page:24
Last Page:40
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 328

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.