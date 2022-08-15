Probing the ultrafast dynamics of 2-Thiouracil with soft x-rays
Untersuchung der ultraschnellen Dynamik von 2-Thiouracil mit weicher Röntgenstrahlung
- Understanding the changes that follow UV-excitation in thionucleobases is of great importance for the study of light-induced DNA lesions and, in a broader context, for their applications in medicine and biochemistry. Their ultrafast photophysical reactions can alter the chemical structure of DNA - leading to damages to the genetic code - as proven by the increased skin cancer risk observed for patients treated with thiouracil for its immunosuppressant properties. In this thesis, I present four research papers that result from an investigation of the ultrafast dynamics of 2-thiouracil by means of ultrafast x-ray probing combined with electron spectroscopy. A molecular jet in the gas phase is excited with a uv pulse and then ionized with x-ray radiation from a Free Electron Laser. The kinetic energy of the emitted electrons is measured in a magnetic bottle spectrometer. The spectra of the measured photo and Auger electrons are used to derive a picture of the changes in the geometrical and electronic configurations. The results allowUnderstanding the changes that follow UV-excitation in thionucleobases is of great importance for the study of light-induced DNA lesions and, in a broader context, for their applications in medicine and biochemistry. Their ultrafast photophysical reactions can alter the chemical structure of DNA - leading to damages to the genetic code - as proven by the increased skin cancer risk observed for patients treated with thiouracil for its immunosuppressant properties. In this thesis, I present four research papers that result from an investigation of the ultrafast dynamics of 2-thiouracil by means of ultrafast x-ray probing combined with electron spectroscopy. A molecular jet in the gas phase is excited with a uv pulse and then ionized with x-ray radiation from a Free Electron Laser. The kinetic energy of the emitted electrons is measured in a magnetic bottle spectrometer. The spectra of the measured photo and Auger electrons are used to derive a picture of the changes in the geometrical and electronic configurations. The results allow us to look at the dynamical processes from a new perspective, thanks to the element- and site- sensitivity of x-rays. The custom-built URSA-PQ apparatus used in the experiment is described. It has been commissioned and used at the FL24 beamline of the FLASH2 FEL, showing an electron kinetic energy resolution of ∆E/E ~ 40 and a pump-probe timing resolution of 190 f s. X-ray only photoelectron and Auger spectra of 2-thiouracil are extracted from the data and used as reference. Photoelectrons following the formation a 2p core hole are identified, as well as resonant and non-resonant Auger electrons. At the L 1 edge, Coster-Kronig decay is observed from the 2s core hole. The UV-induced changes in the 2p photoline allow the study the electronic-state dynamics. With the use of an Excited-State Chemical Shift (ESCS) model, we observe a ultrafast ground-state relaxation within 250 f s. Furthermore, an oscillation with a 250 f s period is observed in the 2p binding energy, showing a coherent population exchange between electronic states. Auger electrons from the 2p core hole are analyzed and used to deduce a ultrafast C −S bond expansion on a sub 100 f s scale. A simple Coulomb-model, coupled to quantum chemical calculations, can be used to infer the geometrical changes in the molecular structure.…
- Das Verständnis von lichtinduzierten, molekularen Prozessen ist über die Physik hinaus in einem breiten Kondext für Medizin und Biochemie relevant. Die ultraschnellen, photophysikalischen Reaktionen mancher Moleküle können die chemische Struktur von DNA verändern und somit genetischen Code schädigen. So führt zum Beispiel die UV-Anregung von Thionukleobasen zu Läsionen der DNA in den Zellen. Dementsprechend zeigen Patienten ein erhöhtes Hautkrebsrisiko, wenn sie im Rahmen einer immunsuppressiven Therapie mit Thiouracil behandelt werden. In dieser Dissertation stelle ich vier Forschungsarbeiten vor, in denen die ultraschnellen, intramolekularen Dynamiken von 2-Thiouracil mittels ultraschneller Anregungs-Abfrage(Pump-Probe)-Röntgenelektronenspektroskopie untersucht werden. Die relevanten molekularen Dynamiken werden stark durch das Schwefelatom des Thiouracils beeinflusst. Die Element- und Ortsempfindlichkeit der verwendeten Röntgenstrahlung erlauben es, diese Prozesse experimentell zu untersuchen. Dafür werden 2-Thiouracil-MoleküleDas Verständnis von lichtinduzierten, molekularen Prozessen ist über die Physik hinaus in einem breiten Kondext für Medizin und Biochemie relevant. Die ultraschnellen, photophysikalischen Reaktionen mancher Moleküle können die chemische Struktur von DNA verändern und somit genetischen Code schädigen. So führt zum Beispiel die UV-Anregung von Thionukleobasen zu Läsionen der DNA in den Zellen. Dementsprechend zeigen Patienten ein erhöhtes Hautkrebsrisiko, wenn sie im Rahmen einer immunsuppressiven Therapie mit Thiouracil behandelt werden. In dieser Dissertation stelle ich vier Forschungsarbeiten vor, in denen die ultraschnellen, intramolekularen Dynamiken von 2-Thiouracil mittels ultraschneller Anregungs-Abfrage(Pump-Probe)-Röntgenelektronenspektroskopie untersucht werden. Die relevanten molekularen Dynamiken werden stark durch das Schwefelatom des Thiouracils beeinflusst. Die Element- und Ortsempfindlichkeit der verwendeten Röntgenstrahlung erlauben es, diese Prozesse experimentell zu untersuchen. Dafür werden 2-Thiouracil-Moleküle thermisch in einem Molekularstrahl in die Gasphase freigesetzt. Nachdem die Moleküle mit einem UV-Puls angeregt wurden, erfolgt zeitversetzt die Abfrage mit einem Röntgenpuls, der die Moleküle ionisiert. Die kinetische Energie der emittierten Photo- und Augerelektronen wird mit einem Elektronenspektrometer vom Typ ‘Magnetische Flasche’ gemessen. Die Energiespektren dieser Elektronen werden verwendet, um ein Modell von den UV-lichtinduzierten Veränderungen der geometrischen und elektronischen Konfigurationen der Moleküle zu erhalten. Für diese Experimente wird erstmalig eine speziell angefertigte Apparatur namens URSA-PQ verwendet und beschrieben. Sie wurde an der Beamline FL24 des Freie Elektronenlaser (FEL) FLASH2 in Betrieb genommen und verwendet. Aus den Daten werden reine Röntgenphoto- und Augerelektronenspektren des Schwefelatoms von 2-Thiouracil extrahiert und als Referenz verwendet. Die 2p- Photoelektronen werden identifiziert, ebenso wie resonante und nicht-resonante Augerelektronen, die bei dem Zerfall des 2p-Kernlochs entstehen. Die UV-induzierten Veränderungen der 2p-Photolinie ermöglichen es, die Dynamik des elektronischen Zustands zu untersuchen. Unter Verwendung eines ESCS-Modells (Excited-State Chemical Shift) beobachten wir eine ultraschnelle Grundzustandsrelaxation innerhalb von 250 f s. Auger-Elektronen aus dem Zerfall des 2p-Kernlochs im UV-angeregten 2-Thiouracil werden ebenfalls analysiert. Die Änderung ihrer kinetischen Energie deutet auf eine ultraschnelle C − S-Bindungsexpansion auf einer Skala von unter 100 f s hin. Ein einfaches Coulomb-Modell, gekoppelt mit quantenchemischen Berechnungen, kann die geometrischen Veränderungen in der Molekülstruktur erklären.…
