Probing the ultrafast dynamics of 2-Thiouracil with soft x-rays

Understanding the changes that follow UV-excitation in thionucleobases is of great importance for the study of light-induced DNA lesions and, in a broader context, for their applications in medicine and biochemistry. Their ultrafast photophysical reactions can alter the chemical structure of DNA - leading to damages to the genetic code - as proven by the increased skin cancer risk observed for patients treated with thiouracil for its immunosuppressant properties. In this thesis, I present four research papers that result from an investigation of the ultrafast dynamics of 2-thiouracil by means of ultrafast x-ray probing combined with electron spectroscopy. A molecular jet in the gas phase is excited with a uv pulse and then ionized with x-ray radiation from a Free Electron Laser. The kinetic energy of the emitted electrons is measured in a magnetic bottle spectrometer. The spectra of the measured photo and Auger electrons are used to derive a picture of the changes in the geometrical and electronic configurations. The results allow us to look at the dynamical processes from a new perspective, thanks to the element- and site- sensitivity of x-rays. The custom-built URSA-PQ apparatus used in the experiment is described. It has been commissioned and used at the FL24 beamline of the FLASH2 FEL, showing an electron kinetic energy resolution of ∆E/E ~ 40 and a pump-probe timing resolution of 190 f s. X-ray only photoelectron and Auger spectra of 2-thiouracil are extracted from the data and used as reference. Photoelectrons following the formation a 2p core hole are identified, as well as resonant and non-resonant Auger electrons. At the L 1 edge, Coster-Kronig decay is observed from the 2s core hole. The UV-induced changes in the 2p photoline allow the study the electronic-state dynamics. With the use of an Excited-State Chemical Shift (ESCS) model, we observe a ultrafast ground-state relaxation within 250 f s. Furthermore, an oscillation with a 250 f s period is observed in the 2p binding energy, showing a coherent population exchange between electronic states. Auger electrons from the 2p core hole are analyzed and used to deduce a ultrafast C −S bond expansion on a sub 100 f s scale. A simple Coulomb-model, coupled to quantum chemical calculations, can be used to infer the geometrical changes in the molecular structure.

