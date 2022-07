Characterizing the regulation of proton antiport across the thylakoid membrane

The energy required to drive photochemical reactions is derived from charge separation across the thylakoid membrane. As the consequence of difference in proton concentration between chloroplasts stroma and thylakoid lumen, a proton motive force (pmf) is generated. The pmf is composed out of the proton gradient (ΔpH) and membrane potential (ΔΨ), and together they drive the ATP synthesis. In nature, the amount of energy fueling photosynthesis varies due to frequent changes in the light intensity. Thylakoid ion transport can adapt the energy flow through a photosynthetic apparatus to the light availability by adjusting the pmf composition. Dissipation of ΔΨ reduces the charge recombination at the photosystem II, allowing for an increase in ΔpH component to trigger a feedback downregulation of photosynthesis. K+ Exchange Antiporter 3 (KEA3) driven K+/H+ antiport reduces the ΔpH fraction of pmf, thereby dampening a non-photochemical quenching (NPQ). As a result, it increases the photosynthesis efficiency during the transition to lower

The energy required to drive photochemical reactions is derived from charge separation across the thylakoid membrane. As the consequence of difference in proton concentration between chloroplasts stroma and thylakoid lumen, a proton motive force (pmf) is generated. The pmf is composed out of the proton gradient (ΔpH) and membrane potential (ΔΨ), and together they drive the ATP synthesis. In nature, the amount of energy fueling photosynthesis varies due to frequent changes in the light intensity. Thylakoid ion transport can adapt the energy flow through a photosynthetic apparatus to the light availability by adjusting the pmf composition. Dissipation of ΔΨ reduces the charge recombination at the photosystem II, allowing for an increase in ΔpH component to trigger a feedback downregulation of photosynthesis. K+ Exchange Antiporter 3 (KEA3) driven K+/H+ antiport reduces the ΔpH fraction of pmf, thereby dampening a non-photochemical quenching (NPQ). As a result, it increases the photosynthesis efficiency during the transition to lower light intensity. This thesis aimed to find the answers for questions concerning KEA3 activity regulation and its role in plant development. Presented data shows that in plants lacking chloroplast ATP synthase assembly factor CGL160 with decreased ATP synthase activity, KEA3 has a pivotal role in photosynthesis regulation and plant growth during steady-state conditions. Lack of KEA3 in cgl160 mutant results in a strong growth impairment, as photosynthesis is limited due to increased pH-dependent NPQ and decreased electron flow through cytochrome b6f complex. Overexpression of KEA3 in cgl160 mutant increases charge recombination at photosystem II, promoting photosynthesis. Thus, during periods of low ATP synthase activity, plants benefit from KEA3 activity. The KEA3 undergoes dimerization via its regulatory C-terminus (RCT). The RCT responds to changes in light intensity as the plants expressing KEA3 without this domain show reduced photo-protective mechanism in light intensity transients. However, those plants fix more carbon during the photosynthesis induction phase as a trade-off for a long-term photoprotection, showing KEA3 regulatory role in plant development. The KEA3 RCT is facing thylakoid stroma, thus its regulation depends on light-induced changes in the stromal environment. KEA3 activity regulation overlaps with the stromal pH changes occurring during light fluctuations. The ATP and ADP has shown to have an affinity towards heterologously expressed KEA3 RCT. Such interaction causes conformational changes in RCT structure. The fold change of RCT-ligand interaction depends on the environmental pH value. With a combination of bioinformatics and in vitro approach, the ATP binding site at RCT was located. Introduction of binding site point mutation in planta KEA3 RCT resulted in antiporter activity deregulation during transition to low light. Together, the data presented in this thesis allowed us to assess more broadly a KEA3 role in photosynthesis adjustment and propose the models of KEA3 activity regulation throughout transition in light intensity.

