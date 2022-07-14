Molekulare Erkennung von Cellulose und Cellulose-Fragmenten durch Cellulose-Bindemodule & Interaktionsstudien zwischen den zytoplasmatischen Domänen von Integrin-β1/β3 und dem fokalen Adhäsionsprotein Paxillin

Proteins play an essential role in a variety of processes. Understanding these functions requires elucidation of their structure and their binding behavior with other molecules such as proteins, peptides, carbohydrates, or small molecules. In the first part of this work, the wild type and the point mutant N126W of a carbohydrate-binding protein from the heat-stable bacterium C. thermocellum were studied, which is part of a complex that can recognize, bind and degrade carbohydrates such as cellulose. For this purpose, this protein was produced with E. coli bacteria and purified by metal chelation and size exclusion chromatography. The proteins could be isotopically labeled by nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy. H/D exchange experiments revealed easy and difficult sites in the protein for possible ligand interaction. Subsequently, interaction of both proteins with cellulose fragments was detected. These interact with the side chains of aromatic amino acids via intermolecular forces and with other residues via hydrogen bonds.

Proteins play an essential role in a variety of processes. Understanding these functions requires elucidation of their structure and their binding behavior with other molecules such as proteins, peptides, carbohydrates, or small molecules. In the first part of this work, the wild type and the point mutant N126W of a carbohydrate-binding protein from the heat-stable bacterium C. thermocellum were studied, which is part of a complex that can recognize, bind and degrade carbohydrates such as cellulose. For this purpose, this protein was produced with E. coli bacteria and purified by metal chelation and size exclusion chromatography. The proteins could be isotopically labeled by nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy. H/D exchange experiments revealed easy and difficult sites in the protein for possible ligand interaction. Subsequently, interaction of both proteins with cellulose fragments was detected. These interact with the side chains of aromatic amino acids via intermolecular forces and with other residues via hydrogen bonds. Furthermore, the calcium binding site was analyzed and it could be shown that it is occupied by a calcium ion after protein production and that this can be removed with the complexing agent EDTA, but that it can be reversibly occupied again. Finally, two methods (grafting from and grafting to) were used to couple the protein with a temperature-sensitive polymer (poly-N-isopropylacrylamide) in order to influence properties such as solubility or stability. It was found that while the grafting from method (polymer grows directly from the protein) resulted in partial unfolding and destabilization of the protein, in the grafting to method (polymer is prepared separately and then coupled to the protein) the protein retained its stability and only a few polymer chains were attached. The second part of this work dealt with the interaction of two LIM domains of the protein paxillin and the cytoplasmic domain of the peptides integrin-β1 and integrin-β3, which play an important role in cell movement. In doing so, they interact with a variety of other proteins to form focal adhesions (multiprotein complexes). In the preparation of the peptide integrin-β3, size exclusion chromatography and mass spectrometry revealed a degradation in which various amino acid groups are cleaved. This could be prevented by addition of the serine protease inhibitor AEBSF. Subsequently, the direct interaction of the proteins with each other was investigated by NMR. This showed that integrin-β1 and integrin-β3 bind to the same position, namely to the flexible loop of the LIM3 domain of paxillin. The dissociation constants showed that integrin-β1 binds to paxillin with an approximately tenfold higher affinity compared to integrin-β3. While Paxillin's binding site to integrin-β1 is in the middle of the peptide, the C-terminus is essential for integrin-β3. Therefore, the three C-terminal amino acids were removed and binding studies were performed again, which showed that this almost completely prevented affinity. Finally, the flexible loop of the LIM3 domain was mutated into two other amino acid sequences to extinguish binding on the paxillin side. However, both circular dichroism spectroscopy and NMR spectroscopy showed that the mutations resulted in partial unfolding of the domain and thus could not be identified as suitable candidates for these studies.

…