Molekulare Erkennung von Cellulose und Cellulose-Fragmenten durch Cellulose-Bindemodule & Interaktionsstudien zwischen den zytoplasmatischen Domänen von Integrin-β1/β3 und dem fokalen Adhäsionsprotein Paxillin
Molecular recognition of cellulose and cellulose fragments by cellulose binding modules & Interaction studies between the cytoplasmic domains of integrin-β1/β3 and the focal adhesion protein paxillin
- Proteine erfüllen bei einer Vielzahl von Prozessen eine essenzielle Rolle. Um diese Funktionsweisen zu verstehen, bedarf es der Aufklärung derer Struktur und deren Bindungsverhaltens mit anderen Molekülen wie Proteinen, Peptiden, Kohlenhydraten oder kleinen Molekülen. Im ersten Teil dieser Arbeit wurden der Wildtyp und die Punktmutante N126W eines Kohlenhydrat-bindenden Proteins aus dem hitzestabilen Bakterium C. thermocellum untersucht, welches Teil eines Komplexes ist, der Kohlenhydrate wie Cellulose erkennen, binden und abbauen kann. Dazu wurde dieses Protein mit E.coli Bakterien hergestellt und durch Metallchelat- und Größenausschlusschromatographie gereinigt. Die Proteine konnten isotopenmarkiert mittels Kernspinresonanz-Spektroskopie (NMR) untersucht werden. H/D-Austauschexperimente zeigten leicht und schwer zugängliche Stellen im Protein für eine mögliche Ligandenwechselwirkung. Anschließend konnte eine Interaktion beider Proteine mit Cellulosefragmenten festgestellt werden. Diese interagieren über zwischenmolekulare Kräfte mitProteine erfüllen bei einer Vielzahl von Prozessen eine essenzielle Rolle. Um diese Funktionsweisen zu verstehen, bedarf es der Aufklärung derer Struktur und deren Bindungsverhaltens mit anderen Molekülen wie Proteinen, Peptiden, Kohlenhydraten oder kleinen Molekülen. Im ersten Teil dieser Arbeit wurden der Wildtyp und die Punktmutante N126W eines Kohlenhydrat-bindenden Proteins aus dem hitzestabilen Bakterium C. thermocellum untersucht, welches Teil eines Komplexes ist, der Kohlenhydrate wie Cellulose erkennen, binden und abbauen kann. Dazu wurde dieses Protein mit E.coli Bakterien hergestellt und durch Metallchelat- und Größenausschlusschromatographie gereinigt. Die Proteine konnten isotopenmarkiert mittels Kernspinresonanz-Spektroskopie (NMR) untersucht werden. H/D-Austauschexperimente zeigten leicht und schwer zugängliche Stellen im Protein für eine mögliche Ligandenwechselwirkung. Anschließend konnte eine Interaktion beider Proteine mit Cellulosefragmenten festgestellt werden. Diese interagieren über zwischenmolekulare Kräfte mit den Seitenketten von aromatischen Aminosäuren und über Wasserstoffbrückenbindungen mit anderen Resten. Weiterhin wurde die Calcium-Bindestelle analysiert und es konnte gezeigt werden, das diese nach der Proteinherstellung mit einem Calcium-Ion besetzt ist und dieses mit dem Komplexbildner EDTA entfernbar ist, jedoch wieder reversibel besetzt werden kann. Zum Schluss wurde mittels zweier Methoden versucht (grafting from und grafting to), das Protein mit einem temperatursensorischen Polymer (Poly-N-Isopropylacrylamid) zu koppeln, um so Eigenschaften wie Löslichkeit oder Stabilität zu beeinflussen. Es zeigte sich, das während die grafting from Methode (Polymer wächst direkt vom Protein) zu einer teilweisen Entfaltung und Destabilisierung des Proteins führte, bei der grafting to Methode (Polymer wird separat hergestellt und dann an das Protein gekoppelt) das Protein seine Stabilität behielt und nur wenige Polymerketten angebaut waren. Der zweite Teil dieser Arbeit beschäftigte sich mit der Interaktion von zwei LIM-Domänen des Proteins Paxillin und der zytoplasmatischen Domäne der Peptide Integrin-β1 und Integrin-β3. Diese spielen eine wichtige Rolle bei der Bewegung von Zellen. Dabei interagieren sie mit einer Vielzahl an anderen Proteinen, um fokale Adhäsionen (Multiproteinkomplexe) zu bilden. Bei der Herstellung des Peptids Integrin-β3 zeigte sich durch Größenausschlusschromatographie und Massenspektrometrie ein Abbau, bei dem verschiedene Aminosäuregruppen abgespalten werden. Dieser konnte durch eine Zugabe des Serinprotease-Inhibitors AEBSF verhindert werden. Anschließend wurde die direkte Interaktion der Proteine untereinander mittels NMR untersucht. Dabei zeigte sich, das Integrin-β1 und Integrin-β3 an die gleiche Position binden, nämlich an den flexiblen Loop der LIM3-Domäne von Paxillin. Die Dissoziationskonstanten zeigten, dass Integrin-β1 mit einer zirka zehnfach höheren Affinität im Vergleich zu Integrin-β3 an Paxillin bindet. Während Paxillins Bindestelle an Integrin-β1 in der Mitte des Peptids liegt, ist bei Integrin-β3 der C-Terminus essenziell. Daher wurden die drei C-terminalen Aminosäuren entfernt und erneut Bindungsstudien durchgeführt, welche gezeigt haben, das die Affinität dadurch fast vollständig unterbunden wurde. Final wurde der flexible Loop der LIM3-Domäne in zwei andere Aminosäuresequenzen mutiert, um die Bindung auf der Paxillin-Seite auszulöschen. Jedoch zeigten sowohl Zirkulardichroismus-Spektroskopie als auch NMR-Spektroskopie, dass die Mutationen zu einer teilweisen Entfaltung der Domäne geführt haben und somit nicht als geeignete Kandidaten für diese Studien identifiziert werden konnten.…
- Proteins play an essential role in a variety of processes. Understanding these functions requires elucidation of their structure and their binding behavior with other molecules such as proteins, peptides, carbohydrates, or small molecules. In the first part of this work, the wild type and the point mutant N126W of a carbohydrate-binding protein from the heat-stable bacterium C. thermocellum were studied, which is part of a complex that can recognize, bind and degrade carbohydrates such as cellulose. For this purpose, this protein was produced with E. coli bacteria and purified by metal chelation and size exclusion chromatography. The proteins could be isotopically labeled by nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy. H/D exchange experiments revealed easy and difficult sites in the protein for possible ligand interaction. Subsequently, interaction of both proteins with cellulose fragments was detected. These interact with the side chains of aromatic amino acids via intermolecular forces and with other residues via hydrogen bonds.Proteins play an essential role in a variety of processes. Understanding these functions requires elucidation of their structure and their binding behavior with other molecules such as proteins, peptides, carbohydrates, or small molecules. In the first part of this work, the wild type and the point mutant N126W of a carbohydrate-binding protein from the heat-stable bacterium C. thermocellum were studied, which is part of a complex that can recognize, bind and degrade carbohydrates such as cellulose. For this purpose, this protein was produced with E. coli bacteria and purified by metal chelation and size exclusion chromatography. The proteins could be isotopically labeled by nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy. H/D exchange experiments revealed easy and difficult sites in the protein for possible ligand interaction. Subsequently, interaction of both proteins with cellulose fragments was detected. These interact with the side chains of aromatic amino acids via intermolecular forces and with other residues via hydrogen bonds. Furthermore, the calcium binding site was analyzed and it could be shown that it is occupied by a calcium ion after protein production and that this can be removed with the complexing agent EDTA, but that it can be reversibly occupied again. Finally, two methods (grafting from and grafting to) were used to couple the protein with a temperature-sensitive polymer (poly-N-isopropylacrylamide) in order to influence properties such as solubility or stability. It was found that while the grafting from method (polymer grows directly from the protein) resulted in partial unfolding and destabilization of the protein, in the grafting to method (polymer is prepared separately and then coupled to the protein) the protein retained its stability and only a few polymer chains were attached. The second part of this work dealt with the interaction of two LIM domains of the protein paxillin and the cytoplasmic domain of the peptides integrin-β1 and integrin-β3, which play an important role in cell movement. In doing so, they interact with a variety of other proteins to form focal adhesions (multiprotein complexes). In the preparation of the peptide integrin-β3, size exclusion chromatography and mass spectrometry revealed a degradation in which various amino acid groups are cleaved. This could be prevented by addition of the serine protease inhibitor AEBSF. Subsequently, the direct interaction of the proteins with each other was investigated by NMR. This showed that integrin-β1 and integrin-β3 bind to the same position, namely to the flexible loop of the LIM3 domain of paxillin. The dissociation constants showed that integrin-β1 binds to paxillin with an approximately tenfold higher affinity compared to integrin-β3. While Paxillin's binding site to integrin-β1 is in the middle of the peptide, the C-terminus is essential for integrin-β3. Therefore, the three C-terminal amino acids were removed and binding studies were performed again, which showed that this almost completely prevented affinity. Finally, the flexible loop of the LIM3 domain was mutated into two other amino acid sequences to extinguish binding on the paxillin side. However, both circular dichroism spectroscopy and NMR spectroscopy showed that the mutations resulted in partial unfolding of the domain and thus could not be identified as suitable candidates for these studies.…
|Author details:
|Marcus MichaelisORCiD
|Publication year:
|2022
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Tag:
|Cellulose-Bindung; Integrin; Paxillin; Protein-Polymer-Konjugat; Zellmigration; fokale Adhäsionen
CBM; cell migration; cellulose-binding; focal adhesion; protein polymer conjugate
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
