Halloysites Stabilized Emulsions for Hydroformylation of Long Chain Olefins

Regine von Klitzing, Dimitrij Stehl, Tobias Pogrzeba, Reinhard Schomaäcker, Renata Minullina, Abhishek Panchal, Svetlana Konnova, Rawil Fakhrullin, Joachim Koetz, Helmuth Moehwald, Yuri Lvov
- Halloysites as tubular alumosilicates are introduced as inexpensive natural nanoparticles to form and stabilize oil-water emulsions. This stabilized emulsion is shown to enable efficient interfacial catalytic reactions. Yield, selectivity, and product separation can be tremendously enhanced, e.g., for the hydroformylation reaction of dodecene to tridecanal. In perspective, this type of formulation may be used for oil spill dispersions. The key elements of the described formulations are clay nanotubes (halloysites) which are highly anisometric, can be filled by helper molecules, and are abundantly available in thousands of tons, making this technology scalable for industrial applications.