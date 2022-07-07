Schließen

Formulation and comparative in vitro evaluation of various dexamethasone-loaded pH-sensitive polymeric nanoparticles intended for dermal applications

  • pH-sensitive nanoparticles have a great potential for dermal and transfollicular drug delivery. In this study, pH-sensitive, dexamethasone-loaded Eudragit (R) L 100, Eudragit (R) L 100-55, Eudragit (R) S 100, HPMCP-50, HPMCP-55 and cellulose acetate phthalate nanoparticles were prepared by nanoprecipitation and characterized. The pH-dependent swelling, erosion, dissolution and drug release kinetics were investigated in vitro using dynamic light scattering and Franz diffusion cells, respectively. Their toxicity potential was assessed by the ROS and MTT assays. 100-700 nm nanoparticles with high drug loading and entrapment efficiency were obtained. The nanoparticles bear no toxicity potential. Cellulose phthalates nanoparticles were more sensitive to pH than acrylates nanoparticles. They dissolved in 10 mM pH 7.5 buffer and released > 80% of the drug within 7 h. The acrylate nanoparticles dissolved in 40 mM pH 7.5 buffer and released 65-70% of the drug within 7 h. The nanoparticles remained intact in 10 and 40 mM pH 6.0 buffers (HPMCPpH-sensitive nanoparticles have a great potential for dermal and transfollicular drug delivery. In this study, pH-sensitive, dexamethasone-loaded Eudragit (R) L 100, Eudragit (R) L 100-55, Eudragit (R) S 100, HPMCP-50, HPMCP-55 and cellulose acetate phthalate nanoparticles were prepared by nanoprecipitation and characterized. The pH-dependent swelling, erosion, dissolution and drug release kinetics were investigated in vitro using dynamic light scattering and Franz diffusion cells, respectively. Their toxicity potential was assessed by the ROS and MTT assays. 100-700 nm nanoparticles with high drug loading and entrapment efficiency were obtained. The nanoparticles bear no toxicity potential. Cellulose phthalates nanoparticles were more sensitive to pH than acrylates nanoparticles. They dissolved in 10 mM pH 7.5 buffer and released > 80% of the drug within 7 h. The acrylate nanoparticles dissolved in 40 mM pH 7.5 buffer and released 65-70% of the drug within 7 h. The nanoparticles remained intact in 10 and 40 mM pH 6.0 buffers (HPMCP nanoparticles dissolved in 40 mM pH 6.0 buffer) and released slowly. The nanoparticles properties could be modulated by blending the different polymers. In conclusion, various pH-sensitive nanoparticles that could release differently on the skin surface and dissolve and release in the hair follicles were obtained.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Fitsum Feleke Sahle, Christian GereckeORCiD, Burkhard KleuserORCiDGND, Roland Bodmeier
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijpharm.2016.11.029
ISSN:0378-5173
ISSN:1873-3476
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=27845215
Title of parent work (English):International Journal of Pharmaceutics
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2016/11/11
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/07/07
Tag:Cellulose acetate phthalate; Dexamethasone; Eudragit (R); HPMCP; Skin nanocarrier; pH-sensitive nanoparticle
Volume:516
Issue:1-2
Number of pages:11
First page:21
Last Page:31
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.