A new name and a new combination for Friedmannia nom. illeg. (Hypoxidaceae)

  • Recently, Kocyan & Wiland-Szymańska (2016) have published a thorough research article on one of the outstanding members of the family Hypoxidaceae on the Seychelles, which resulted in the raise of a new genus (Friedmannia Kocyan & Wiland-Szymańska 2016: 60) to accommodate the former Curculigo seychellensis Bojer ex Baker (1877: 368). However, it has turned out that the name Friedmannia Chantanachat & Bold (1962: 45) already exists in literature for a green alga, which renders the new hypoxid genus illegitimate (Melbourne Code; McNeill et al. 2012). Therefore, we assign a new generic epithet to Curculigo seychellensis.

Metadaten
Author details:Alexander KocyanORCiDGND, Justyna Wiland-Szymanska
DOI:https://doi.org/10.11646/phytotaxa.291.3.10
ISSN:1179-3155
ISSN:1179-3163
Title of parent work (English):Phytotaxa : a rapid international journal for accelerating the publication of botanical taxonomy
Publisher:Magnolia Press
Place of publishing:Auckland
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/01/13
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/07/07
Volume:291
Issue:3
Number of pages:1
First page:239
Last Page:239
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

