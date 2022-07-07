Schließen

Metathesis polymerization of cystine-based macrocycles

  • Macrocycles based on L-cystine were synthesized by ring-closing metathesis (RCM) and subsequently polymerized by entropy-driven ring-opening metathesis polymerization (ED-ROMP). Monomer conversion reached similar to 80% in equilibrium and the produced poly (ester-amine-disulfide-alkene)s exhibited apparent molar masses (M-w(app)) of up to 80 kDa and dispersities (D) of similar to 2. The polymers can be further functionalized with acid anhydrides and degraded by reductive cleavage of the main-chain disulfide.

Author details:Felix Nicolas BehrendtORCiDGND, Helmut SchlaadORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/c6py01864e
