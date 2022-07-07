Schließen

  • Past research has revealed that narcissists lack forgiveness. However, little is known about factors that might either buffer or, more critically, enhance the link between narcissism and lack of forgiveness. To address this gap in the literature, the present studies focused on the moderating role of clarity of transgression-related motivations. In an original and a replication study (Ns = 509 and 532, respectively), participants rated their levels of narcissistic admiration and rivalry and recalled a personal episode in which someone had hurt them. Subsequently, participants reported on their lack of forgiveness toward their transgressor. Response speed to these ratings served as an indirect clarity measure, with faster responses indicating greater clarity. In both studies, narcissistic rivalry (but not admiration) was positively related to lack of forgiveness and this relationship was stronger among individuals who were clear about their transgression-related motivations. Results inform our understanding of socio-emotional factorsPast research has revealed that narcissists lack forgiveness. However, little is known about factors that might either buffer or, more critically, enhance the link between narcissism and lack of forgiveness. To address this gap in the literature, the present studies focused on the moderating role of clarity of transgression-related motivations. In an original and a replication study (Ns = 509 and 532, respectively), participants rated their levels of narcissistic admiration and rivalry and recalled a personal episode in which someone had hurt them. Subsequently, participants reported on their lack of forgiveness toward their transgressor. Response speed to these ratings served as an indirect clarity measure, with faster responses indicating greater clarity. In both studies, narcissistic rivalry (but not admiration) was positively related to lack of forgiveness and this relationship was stronger among individuals who were clear about their transgression-related motivations. Results inform our understanding of socio-emotional factors that contribute to narcissists' lack of forgiveness following interpersonal hurt.show moreshow less

Author details:Ramzi FatfoutaORCiD, Michela Schröder-AbeGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.paid.2016.10.010
ISSN:0191-8869
Title of parent work (English):Personality and individual differences : an international journal of research into the structure and development of personality, and the causation of individual differences
Subtitle (English):clarity of transgression-related motivations
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2016/10/12
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/07/07
Tag:Forgiveness; Indirect measurement; Interpersonal transgressions; Narcissism; Social relationships
Volume:105
Number of pages:7
First page:280
Last Page:286
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

