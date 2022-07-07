Schließen

Gradients of microclimate, carbon and nitrogen in transition zones of fragmented landscapes - a review

  • Fragmentation of landscapes creates a transition zone in between natural habitats or different kinds of land use. In forested and agricultural landscapes with transition zones, microclimate and matter cycling are markedly altered. This probably accelerates and is intensified by global warming. However, there is no consensus on defining transition zones and quantifying relevant variables for microclimate and matter cycling across disciplines. This article is an attempt to a) revise definitions and offer a framework for quantitative ecologists, b) review the literature on microclimate and matter cycling in transition zones and c) summarise this information using meta-analysis to better understand bio-geochemical and bio-geophysical processes and their spatial extent in transition zones. We expect altered conditions in soils of transition zones to be 10-20 m with a maximum of 50 m, and 25-50 m for above-ground space with a maximum of 125 m.

Metadaten
Author details:Martin SchmidtORCiD, Hubert JochheimORCiD, Kurt-Christian Kersebaum, Gunnar Lischeid, Claas NendelORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.agrformet.2016.10.022
ISSN:0168-1923
ISSN:1873-2240
Title of parent work (English):Agricultural and forest meteorology
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Date of first publication:2016/11/01
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/07/07
Tag:Ecological boundaries; Ecotone hierarchy; Edge effects; Framework quantitative ecology; Matter cycling; Matter dynamics
Volume:232
Number of pages:13
First page:659
Last Page:671
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitung, 4.0 International

