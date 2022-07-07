Schließen

The quest for best suited references for configuration interaction singles calculations of core excited states

  Near edge X-ray absorption fine structure (NEXAFS) simulations based on the conventional configuration interaction singles (CIS) lead to excitation energies, which are systematically blue shifted. Using a (restricted) open shell core hole reference instead of the Hartree Fock (HF) ground state orbitals improves (Decleva et al., Chem. Phys., 1992, 168, 51) excitation energies and the shape of the spectra significantly. In this work, we systematically vary the underlying SCF approaches, that is, based on HF or density functional theory, to identify best suited reference orbitals using a series of small test molecules. We compare the energies of the K edges and NEXAFS spectra to experimental data. The main improvement compared to conventional CIS, that is, using HF ground state orbitals, is due to the electrostatic influence of the core hole. Different SCF approaches, density functionals, or the use of fractional occupations lead only to comparably small changes. Furthermore, to account for bigger systems, we adapt the core-valence separation for our approach. We demonstrate that the good quality of the spectrum is not influenced by this approximation when used together with the non-separated ground state wave function. Simultaneously, the computational demands are reduced remarkably. (C) 2016 Wiley Periodicals, Inc.

Metadaten
Author details:Christopher EhlertORCiDGND, Tillmann KlamrothORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/jcc.24531
ISSN:0192-8651
ISSN:1096-987X
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=27862049
Title of parent work (English):Journal of computational chemistry : organic, inorganic, physical, biological
Publisher:Wiley-Blackwell
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2016/11/09
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/07/07
Tag:configuration interaction; core excited states; near edge X-ray absorption fine structure
Volume:38
Number of pages:11
First page:116
Last Page:126
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

