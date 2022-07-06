A novel monoclonal antibody suitable for the detection of leukotriene B4

Steffi Lütkecosmann, Axel Warsinke, Winfried Tschöpe, Rüdiger Eichler, Katja Hanack Leukotriene B4 as an inflammatory mediator is an important biomarker for different respiratory diseases like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or cystic lung fibrosis. Therefore the detection of LTB4 is helpful in the diagnosis of these pulmonary diseases. However, until now its determination in exhaled breath condensates suffers from problems of accuracy. Reasons for that could be improper sample collection and preparation methods of condensates and the lack of consistently assay specificity and reproducibility of the used immunoassay detection system. In this study we describe the development and the characterization of a specific monoclonal antibody (S27BC6) against LTB4, its use as molecular recognition element for the development of an enzyme-linked immunoassay to detect LTB4 and discuss possible future diagnostic applications.