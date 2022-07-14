Role of the GDF15-GFRAL pathway under skeletal muscle mitochondrial stress

Growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF15) is a stress-induced cytokine secreted into the circulation by a number of tissues under different pathological conditions such as cardiovascular disease, cancer or mitochondrial dysfunction, among others. While GDF15 signaling through its recently identified hindbrain-specific receptor GDNF family receptor alpha-like (GFRAL) has been proposed to be involved in the metabolic stress response, its endocrine role under chronic stress conditions is still poorly understood. Mitochondrial dysfunction is characterized by the impairment of oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS), leading to inefficient functioning of mitochondria and consequently, to mitochondrial stress. Importantly, mitochondrial dysfunction is among the pathologies to most robustly induce GDF15 as a cytokine in the circulation. The overall aim of this thesis was to elucidate the role of the GDF15-GFRAL pathway under mitochondrial stress conditions. For this purpose, a mouse model of skeletal muscle-specific mitochondrial stress

Growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF15) is a stress-induced cytokine secreted into the circulation by a number of tissues under different pathological conditions such as cardiovascular disease, cancer or mitochondrial dysfunction, among others. While GDF15 signaling through its recently identified hindbrain-specific receptor GDNF family receptor alpha-like (GFRAL) has been proposed to be involved in the metabolic stress response, its endocrine role under chronic stress conditions is still poorly understood. Mitochondrial dysfunction is characterized by the impairment of oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS), leading to inefficient functioning of mitochondria and consequently, to mitochondrial stress. Importantly, mitochondrial dysfunction is among the pathologies to most robustly induce GDF15 as a cytokine in the circulation. The overall aim of this thesis was to elucidate the role of the GDF15-GFRAL pathway under mitochondrial stress conditions. For this purpose, a mouse model of skeletal muscle-specific mitochondrial stress achieved by ectopic expression of uncoupling protein 1 (UCP1), the HSA-Ucp1-transgenic (TG) mouse, was employed. As a consequence of mitochondrial stress, TG mice display a metabolic remodeling consisting of a lean phenotype, an improved glucose metabolism, an increased metabolic flexibility and a metabolic activation of white adipose tissue. Making use of TG mice crossed with whole body Gdf15-knockout (GdKO) and Gfral-knockout (GfKO) mouse models, this thesis demonstrates that skeletal muscle mitochondrial stress induces the integrated stress response (ISR) and GDF15 in skeletal muscle, which is released into the circulation as a myokine (muscle-induced cytokine) in a circadian manner. Further, this work identifies GDF15-GFRAL signaling to be responsible for the systemic metabolic remodeling elicited by mitochondrial stress in TG mice. Moreover, this study reveals a daytime-restricted anorexia induced by the GDF15-GFRAL axis under muscle mitochondrial stress, which is, mechanistically, mediated through the induction of hypothalamic corticotropin releasing hormone (CRH). Finally, this work elucidates a so far unknown physiological outcome of the GDF15-GFRAL pathway: the induction of anxiety-like behavior. In conclusion, this study uncovers a muscle-brain crosstalk under skeletal muscle mitochondrial stress conditions through the induction of GDF15 as a myokine that signals through the hindbrain-specific GFRAL receptor to elicit a stress response leading to metabolic remodeling and modulation of ingestive- and anxiety-like behavior.

