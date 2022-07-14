Role of the GDF15-GFRAL pathway under skeletal muscle mitochondrial stress
Funktion des GDF15-GFRAL Signaltransduktionsweges bei mitochondrialem Stress im Skelettmuskel
- Growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF15) is a stress-induced cytokine secreted into the circulation by a number of tissues under different pathological conditions such as cardiovascular disease, cancer or mitochondrial dysfunction, among others. While GDF15 signaling through its recently identified hindbrain-specific receptor GDNF family receptor alpha-like (GFRAL) has been proposed to be involved in the metabolic stress response, its endocrine role under chronic stress conditions is still poorly understood. Mitochondrial dysfunction is characterized by the impairment of oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS), leading to inefficient functioning of mitochondria and consequently, to mitochondrial stress. Importantly, mitochondrial dysfunction is among the pathologies to most robustly induce GDF15 as a cytokine in the circulation. The overall aim of this thesis was to elucidate the role of the GDF15-GFRAL pathway under mitochondrial stress conditions. For this purpose, a mouse model of skeletal muscle-specific mitochondrial stressGrowth differentiation factor 15 (GDF15) is a stress-induced cytokine secreted into the circulation by a number of tissues under different pathological conditions such as cardiovascular disease, cancer or mitochondrial dysfunction, among others. While GDF15 signaling through its recently identified hindbrain-specific receptor GDNF family receptor alpha-like (GFRAL) has been proposed to be involved in the metabolic stress response, its endocrine role under chronic stress conditions is still poorly understood. Mitochondrial dysfunction is characterized by the impairment of oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS), leading to inefficient functioning of mitochondria and consequently, to mitochondrial stress. Importantly, mitochondrial dysfunction is among the pathologies to most robustly induce GDF15 as a cytokine in the circulation. The overall aim of this thesis was to elucidate the role of the GDF15-GFRAL pathway under mitochondrial stress conditions. For this purpose, a mouse model of skeletal muscle-specific mitochondrial stress achieved by ectopic expression of uncoupling protein 1 (UCP1), the HSA-Ucp1-transgenic (TG) mouse, was employed. As a consequence of mitochondrial stress, TG mice display a metabolic remodeling consisting of a lean phenotype, an improved glucose metabolism, an increased metabolic flexibility and a metabolic activation of white adipose tissue. Making use of TG mice crossed with whole body Gdf15-knockout (GdKO) and Gfral-knockout (GfKO) mouse models, this thesis demonstrates that skeletal muscle mitochondrial stress induces the integrated stress response (ISR) and GDF15 in skeletal muscle, which is released into the circulation as a myokine (muscle-induced cytokine) in a circadian manner. Further, this work identifies GDF15-GFRAL signaling to be responsible for the systemic metabolic remodeling elicited by mitochondrial stress in TG mice. Moreover, this study reveals a daytime-restricted anorexia induced by the GDF15-GFRAL axis under muscle mitochondrial stress, which is, mechanistically, mediated through the induction of hypothalamic corticotropin releasing hormone (CRH). Finally, this work elucidates a so far unknown physiological outcome of the GDF15-GFRAL pathway: the induction of anxiety-like behavior. In conclusion, this study uncovers a muscle-brain crosstalk under skeletal muscle mitochondrial stress conditions through the induction of GDF15 as a myokine that signals through the hindbrain-specific GFRAL receptor to elicit a stress response leading to metabolic remodeling and modulation of ingestive- and anxiety-like behavior.…
- Der Wachstum- und Differenzierungsfaktor 15 (GDF15) ist ein stressinduziertes Zytokin, dass bei u.a. Krebs, kardiovaskulären oder mitochondrialer Erkrankungen in den betroffenen Geweben stark induziert und ins Blut sekretiert werden kann. Die endokrine Funktion von GDF15 sowie die Bedeutung des kürzlich identifizierten und spezifisch im Hirnstamm exprimierten GDF15-Rezeptors GFRAL (GDNF family receptor alpha-like) unter chronischen Stressbedingungen ist jedoch noch unzureichend verstanden. Mitochondrialer Stress ist durch eine Fehlfunktion der oxidativen Phosphorylierung (OXPHOS) charakterisiert, was eine ineffiziente ATP-Synthese und eine gestörte zelluläre Energiehomöostase zur Folge hat. Ziel der Doktorarbeit war es, die biologische Funktion des GDF15-GFRAL-Signalwegs unter mitochondrialen Stressbedingungen aufzuklären. Zu diesem Zweck wurde das etablierte transgene HSA-Ucp1-Mausmodel (TG) untersucht, welches durch eine chronisch verringerte OXPHOS-Effizienz spezifisch im Skelettmuskel sowie eine systemische Anpassung desDer Wachstum- und Differenzierungsfaktor 15 (GDF15) ist ein stressinduziertes Zytokin, dass bei u.a. Krebs, kardiovaskulären oder mitochondrialer Erkrankungen in den betroffenen Geweben stark induziert und ins Blut sekretiert werden kann. Die endokrine Funktion von GDF15 sowie die Bedeutung des kürzlich identifizierten und spezifisch im Hirnstamm exprimierten GDF15-Rezeptors GFRAL (GDNF family receptor alpha-like) unter chronischen Stressbedingungen ist jedoch noch unzureichend verstanden. Mitochondrialer Stress ist durch eine Fehlfunktion der oxidativen Phosphorylierung (OXPHOS) charakterisiert, was eine ineffiziente ATP-Synthese und eine gestörte zelluläre Energiehomöostase zur Folge hat. Ziel der Doktorarbeit war es, die biologische Funktion des GDF15-GFRAL-Signalwegs unter mitochondrialen Stressbedingungen aufzuklären. Zu diesem Zweck wurde das etablierte transgene HSA-Ucp1-Mausmodel (TG) untersucht, welches durch eine chronisch verringerte OXPHOS-Effizienz spezifisch im Skelettmuskel sowie eine systemische Anpassung des Energiestoffwechsels charakterisiert ist. Dabei konnte in dieser Arbeit zunächst zeigt werden, dass mitochondrialer Stress im Skelettmuskel zell-autonom eine integrierte Stressantwort (ISR) induziert, wodurch die Expression und Sekretion von GDF15 in den Blutkreislauf als Myokin (muskelinduziertes Zytokin) stark erhöht wird. Zudem konnte erstmalig eine tageszeitliche Schwankung der muskulären Gdf15 Genexpression und der im Blut zirkulierenden GDF15-Level bei TG Mäusen identifiziert werden. Durch weiterführende Zuchtkreuzungen der TG-Mäuse mit konstitutiven Knockout-Mäusen (KO) zur Inaktivierung der Gene Gdf15 (GdKO) oder Gfral (GfKO), konnte zudem gezeigt werden, dass sowohl durch das zirkulierende GDF15 als auch die Aktivierung der GFRAL-Signalachse eine Tageszeit-abhängige Anorexie sowie die systemische Anpassung des Energiestoffwechsels im TG Mausmodell vermittelt werden. Mechanistisch konnte dabei erstmalig eine GFRAL-abhängige Induktion von Corticotropin-releasing Hormone (CRH) im Hypothalamus sowie ein erhöhtes, GFRAL-abhängiges Angstverhalten in TG Mäuse beschrieben werden. Zusammenfassend unterstreichen die Ergebnisse die systemische Rolle von GDF15 als Myokin und die Bedeutung der endokrinen Kommunikation zwischen Skelettmuskel und Gehirn, vermittelt durch GDF15-GFRAL Signalachse, für die Energiehomöostase bei mitochondrialer Fehlfunktion. Die gewonnen Erkenntnisse dieser Doktorarbeit können somit zur Entwicklung neuer Therapieansätze für Patienten mit einer mitochondrialen bzw. Stoffwechselerkrankung beitragen.…
