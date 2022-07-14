Entwicklung eines Industrie 4.0 Reifegradindex für produzierende Unternehmen
Development of an Industry 4.0 maturity index for manufacturing companies
- Das Ziel dieser Arbeit ist die Entwicklung eines Industrie 4.0 Reifegradindex für produzierende Unternehmen (KMU und Mittelstand) mit diskreter Produktion. Die Motivation zu dieser Arbeit entstand aus dem Zögern vieler Unternehmen – insbesondere KMU und Mittelstand – bei der Transformation in Richtung Industrie 4.0. Im Rahmen einer Marktstudie konnte belegt werden, dass 86 Prozent der befragten produzierenden Unternehmen kein für ihr Unternehmen geeignetes Industrie 4.0 Reifegradmodell gefunden haben, mit dem sie ihren Status Quo bewerten und Maßnahmen für einen höheren Grad der Reife ableiten könnten. Die Bewertung bestehender Reifegradmodelle zeigte Defizite hinsichtlich der Industrie 4.0 Abdeckung, der Betrachtung der sozio-technischen Dimensionen Mensch, Technik und Organisation sowie der Betrachtung von Managements und Unternehmenskultur. Basierend auf den aktuellen Industrie 4.0 Technologien und Handlungsbereichen wurde ein neues, modular aufgebautes Industrie 4.0 Reifegradmodell entwickelt, das auf einer ganzheitlichenDas Ziel dieser Arbeit ist die Entwicklung eines Industrie 4.0 Reifegradindex für produzierende Unternehmen (KMU und Mittelstand) mit diskreter Produktion. Die Motivation zu dieser Arbeit entstand aus dem Zögern vieler Unternehmen – insbesondere KMU und Mittelstand – bei der Transformation in Richtung Industrie 4.0. Im Rahmen einer Marktstudie konnte belegt werden, dass 86 Prozent der befragten produzierenden Unternehmen kein für ihr Unternehmen geeignetes Industrie 4.0 Reifegradmodell gefunden haben, mit dem sie ihren Status Quo bewerten und Maßnahmen für einen höheren Grad der Reife ableiten könnten. Die Bewertung bestehender Reifegradmodelle zeigte Defizite hinsichtlich der Industrie 4.0 Abdeckung, der Betrachtung der sozio-technischen Dimensionen Mensch, Technik und Organisation sowie der Betrachtung von Managements und Unternehmenskultur. Basierend auf den aktuellen Industrie 4.0 Technologien und Handlungsbereichen wurde ein neues, modular aufgebautes Industrie 4.0 Reifegradmodell entwickelt, das auf einer ganzheitlichen Betrachtung aller sozio-technischen Dimensionen Mensch, Technik und Organisation sowie deren Schnittstellen basiert. Das Modell ermittelt neben dem Overall Industry 4.0 Maturity Index (OI4MI) vier weitere Indizes zur Bewertung der Industrie 4.0 Reife des Unternehmens. Das Modell wurde bei einem Unternehmen validiert und steht nun als Template für darauf aufbauende Forschungsarbeiten zur Verfügung.…
- The aim of this work is the development of an Industry 4.0 maturity index for manufacturing companies (SMEs and medium-sized companies) with discrete production. The motivation for this work arose from the hesitation of many companies – especially SMEs and medium-sized companies – in the transformation towards Industry 4.0. A market study showed that 86 percent of the manufacturing companies surveyed did not find an Industry 4.0 maturity model suitable for their company, with which they could assess their status quo and derive measures for a higher degree of maturity. The evaluation of existing maturity models showed deficits with regard to Industry 4.0 coverage, the consideration of the socio-technical dimensions of people, technology and organization as well as the consideration of management and corporate culture. Based on the current Industry 4.0 technologies and areas of action, a new, modular Industry 4.0 maturity model was developed, which is based on a holistic consideration of all socio-technical dimensions of people,The aim of this work is the development of an Industry 4.0 maturity index for manufacturing companies (SMEs and medium-sized companies) with discrete production. The motivation for this work arose from the hesitation of many companies – especially SMEs and medium-sized companies – in the transformation towards Industry 4.0. A market study showed that 86 percent of the manufacturing companies surveyed did not find an Industry 4.0 maturity model suitable for their company, with which they could assess their status quo and derive measures for a higher degree of maturity. The evaluation of existing maturity models showed deficits with regard to Industry 4.0 coverage, the consideration of the socio-technical dimensions of people, technology and organization as well as the consideration of management and corporate culture. Based on the current Industry 4.0 technologies and areas of action, a new, modular Industry 4.0 maturity model was developed, which is based on a holistic consideration of all socio-technical dimensions of people, technology and organization as well as their interfaces. In addition to the Overall Industry 4.0 Maturity Index (OI4MI), the model determines four other indices to eval-uate the company's Industry 4.0 maturity. The model was validated at a company and is now available as a template for research based on it.…
