Effects of strain rate and surface cracks on the mechanical behaviour of Balmoral Red granite

  • This work presents a systematic study on the effects of strain rate and surface cracks on the mechanical properties and behaviour of Balmoral Red granite. The tensile behaviour of the rock was studied at low and high strain rates using Brazilian disc samples. Heat shocks were used to produce samples with different amounts of surface cracks. The surface crack patterns were analysed using optical microscopy, and the complexity of the patterns was quantified by calculating the fractal dimensions of the patterns. The strength of the rock clearly drops as a function of increasing fractal dimensions in the studied strain rate range. However, the dynamic strength of the rock drops significantly faster than the quasi-static strength, and, because of this, also the strain rate sensitivity of the rock decreases with increasing fractal dimensions. This can be explained by the fracture behaviour and fragmentation during the dynamic loading, which is more strongly affected by the heat shock than the fragmentation at low strain rates.

Metadaten
Author details:Ahmad MardoukhiORCiD, Yousof MardoukhiORCiDGND, Mikko HokkaORCiD, Veli-Tapani Kuokkala
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1098/rsta.2016.0179
ISSN:1364-503X
ISSN:1471-2962
Title of parent work (English):Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society of London, Series A : Mathematical, Physical and Engineering Sciences
Publisher:Royal Society
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/01/28
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/07/04
Tag:dynamic loading; fractal dimension; granite; rock; split Hopkinson pressure bar; surface cracks
Volume:375
Issue:2085
Number of pages:11
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

