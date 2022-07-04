Schließen

Microsecond mid-infrared laser pulses for atmospheric pressure laser ablation/ionization of liquid samples

  • In many laser based ionization techniques with a subsequent drift time separation, the laser pulse generating the ions is considered as the start time to. Therefore, an accurate temporal definition of this event is crucial for the resolution of the experiments. In this contribution, the laser induced plume dynamics of liquids evaporating into atmospheric pressure are visualized for two distinctively different laser pulse widths, Delta t = 6 nanoseconds and Delta tau = 280 microseconds. For ns-pulses the expansion of the generated vapour against atmospheric pressure is found to lead to turbulences inside the gas phase. This results in spatial and temporal broadening of the nascent clouds. A more equilibrated expansion, without artificial smearing of the temporal resolution can, in contrast, be observed to follow mu s-pulse excitation. This leads to the counterintuitive finding that longer laser pulses results in an increased temporal vapour formation definition. To examine if this fume expansion also eventually results in a betterIn many laser based ionization techniques with a subsequent drift time separation, the laser pulse generating the ions is considered as the start time to. Therefore, an accurate temporal definition of this event is crucial for the resolution of the experiments. In this contribution, the laser induced plume dynamics of liquids evaporating into atmospheric pressure are visualized for two distinctively different laser pulse widths, Delta t = 6 nanoseconds and Delta tau = 280 microseconds. For ns-pulses the expansion of the generated vapour against atmospheric pressure is found to lead to turbulences inside the gas phase. This results in spatial and temporal broadening of the nascent clouds. A more equilibrated expansion, without artificial smearing of the temporal resolution can, in contrast, be observed to follow mu s-pulse excitation. This leads to the counterintuitive finding that longer laser pulses results in an increased temporal vapour formation definition. To examine if this fume expansion also eventually results in a better definition of ion formation, the nascent vapour plumes were expanded into a linear drift tube ion mobility spectrometer (IMS). This time resolved detection of ion formation corroborates the temporal broadening caused by collisional impeding of the supersonic expansion at atmospheric pressure and the overall better defined ion formation by evaporation with long laser pulses. A direct comparison of the observed results strongly suggests the coexistence of two individual ion formation mechanisms that can be specifically addressed by the use of appropriate laser sources.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Aleksandra Michalik-Onichimowska, Toralf BeitzORCiD, Ulrich Panne, Hans-Gerd LöhmannsröbenORCiDGND, Jens RiedelORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.snb.2016.06.155
ISSN:0925-4005
Title of parent work (English):Sensors and actuators : B, Chemical
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Lausanne
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2016/07/21
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/07/04
Tag:Ion mobility spectrometry; Ionization; Laser ablation; Plume; Pulse duration
Volume:238
Number of pages:8
First page:298
Last Page:305
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.