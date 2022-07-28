Who are the Bene Israel from India?
Wer sind die Bene Israel aus Indien?
- This study explores the identity of the Bene Israel caste from India and its assimilation into Israeli society. The large immigration from India to Israel started in the early 1950s and continued until the early 1970s. Initially, these immigrants struggled hard as they faced many problems such as the language barrier, cultural differences, a new climate, geographical isolation, and racial discrimination. This analysis focuses on the three major aspects of the integration process involving the Bene Israel: economic, socio-cultural and political. The study covers the period from the early fifties to the present. I will focus on the origin of the Bene Israel, which has evolved after their immigration to Israel; from a Hindu–Muslim lifestyle and customs they integrated into the Jewish life of Israel. Despite its ethnographic nature, this study has theological implications as it is an encounter between Jewish monotheism and Indian polytheism. All the western scholars who researched the Bene Israel community felt impelled to rely onThis study explores the identity of the Bene Israel caste from India and its assimilation into Israeli society. The large immigration from India to Israel started in the early 1950s and continued until the early 1970s. Initially, these immigrants struggled hard as they faced many problems such as the language barrier, cultural differences, a new climate, geographical isolation, and racial discrimination. This analysis focuses on the three major aspects of the integration process involving the Bene Israel: economic, socio-cultural and political. The study covers the period from the early fifties to the present. I will focus on the origin of the Bene Israel, which has evolved after their immigration to Israel; from a Hindu–Muslim lifestyle and customs they integrated into the Jewish life of Israel. Despite its ethnographic nature, this study has theological implications as it is an encounter between Jewish monotheism and Indian polytheism. All the western scholars who researched the Bene Israel community felt impelled to rely on information received by community members themselves. No written historical evidence recorded Bene Israel culture and origin. Only during the nineteenth century onwards, after the intrusion of western Jewish missionaries, were Jewish books translated into Marathi . Missionary activities among the Bene Israel served as a catalyst for the Bene Israel themselves to investigate their historical past . Haeem Samuel Kehimkar (1830-1908), a Bene Israel teacher, wrote notes on the history of the Bene Israel in India in Marathi in 1897. Brenda Ness wrote in her dissertation: The results [of the missionary activities] are several works about the community in English and Marathi by Bene-Israel authors which have appeared during the last century. These are, for the most part, not documented; they consist of much theorizing on accepted tradition and tend to be apologetic in nature. There can be no philosophical explanation or rational justification for an entire community to leave their motherland India, and enter into a process of annihilation of its own free will. I see this as a social and cultural suicide. In craving for a better future in Israel, the Indian Bene Israel community pays an enormously heavy price as a people that are today discarded by the East and disowned by the West: because they chose to become something that they never were and never could be. As it is written, “know where you came from, and where you are going.” A community with an ancient history from a spiritual culture has completely lost its identity and self-esteem. In concluding this dissertation, I realize the dilemma with which I have confronted the members of the Bene Israel community which I have reviewed after strenuous and constant self-examination. I chose to evolve the diversifications of the younger generations urges towards acceptance, and wish to clarify my intricate analysis of this controversial community. The complexity of living in a Jewish State, where citizens cannot fulfill their basic desires, like matrimony, forced an entire community to conceal their true identity and perjure themselves to blend in, for the sake of national integration. Although scholars accepted their new claims, the skepticism of the rabbinate authorities prevails, and they refuse to marry them to this day, suspecting they are an Indian caste.…
- In dieser Studie wird versucht, die Identität der indischen Kaste der Bene Israel und ihre Assimilation in die israelische Gesellschaft zu untersuchen. Die große Einwanderung aus Indien nach Israel begann in den frühen 1950er Jahren und dauerte bis Anfang der 1970er Jahre. Anfangs hatten diese Einwanderer mit vielen Problemen zu kämpfen, wie z. B. der Sprachbarriere, der Kultur, dem Klima, der geografischen Isolation und der Rassendiskriminierung. Diese Analyse konzentriert sich auf die drei Hauptaspekte des Integrationsprozesses der Bene Israel: wirtschaftlich, soziokulturell und politisch. Die Studie erstreckt sich über den Zeitraum von den frühen fünfziger Jahren bis zur Gegenwart. Ich werde mich auf die Herkunft der Bene Israel konzentrieren, die sich nach ihrer Einwanderung nach Israel von einem hinduistisch-muslimischen Lebensstil und Bräuchen, die sie in das jüdische Leben in Israel integriert haben, entfremdet haben. Trotz ihres ethnographischen Charakters hat diese Studie theologische Implikationen, da sie eine BegegnungIn dieser Studie wird versucht, die Identität der indischen Kaste der Bene Israel und ihre Assimilation in die israelische Gesellschaft zu untersuchen. Die große Einwanderung aus Indien nach Israel begann in den frühen 1950er Jahren und dauerte bis Anfang der 1970er Jahre. Anfangs hatten diese Einwanderer mit vielen Problemen zu kämpfen, wie z. B. der Sprachbarriere, der Kultur, dem Klima, der geografischen Isolation und der Rassendiskriminierung. Diese Analyse konzentriert sich auf die drei Hauptaspekte des Integrationsprozesses der Bene Israel: wirtschaftlich, soziokulturell und politisch. Die Studie erstreckt sich über den Zeitraum von den frühen fünfziger Jahren bis zur Gegenwart. Ich werde mich auf die Herkunft der Bene Israel konzentrieren, die sich nach ihrer Einwanderung nach Israel von einem hinduistisch-muslimischen Lebensstil und Bräuchen, die sie in das jüdische Leben in Israel integriert haben, entfremdet haben. Trotz ihres ethnographischen Charakters hat diese Studie theologische Implikationen, da sie eine Begegnung zwischen dem jüdischen Monotheismus und dem indischen Polytheismus darstellt. Alle westlichen Wissenschaftler, die sich mit der Gemeinde Bene Israel befasst haben, waren auf Informationen angewiesen, die sie von den Gemeindemitgliedern selbst erhielten. Es gab keine schriftlichen historischen Zeugnisse über ihre Kultur und Herkunft. Erst im neunzehnten Jahrhundert, nach dem Eindringen westlicher jüdischer Missionare, wurden jüdische Bücher ins Marathi übersetzt. Die missionarischen Aktivitäten unter den Bene Israel dienten als Katalysator für die Bene Israel selbst, um ihre historische Vergangenheit zu erforschen. Haeem Samuel Kehimkar (1830-1908), ein Lehrer der Bene Israel, schrieb 1897 Aufzeichnungen über die Geschichte der Bene Israel in Indien in Marathi. Brenda Ness schrieb in ihrer Dissertation: Die Ergebnisse [der missionarischen Aktivitäten] sind mehrere Werke über die Gemeinschaft in Englisch und Marathi von Bene-Israel-Autoren, die im letzten Jahrhundert erschienen sind. Diese sind größtenteils nicht dokumentiert; sie bestehen aus vielen Theorien über die akzeptierte Tradition und sind eher apologetischer Natur. Es gibt keine philosophische Erklärung oder rationale Rechtfertigung dafür, dass eine ganze Gemeinschaft ihr Mutterland Indien verlässt und sich aus freien Stücken in einen Prozess der Vernichtung begibt. Ich betrachte dies als einen sozialen und kulturellen Selbstmord. In ihrem Streben nach einer besseren Zukunft in Israel zahlt die indische Bene Israel-Gemeinschaft einen enorm hohen Preis als ein Volk, das heute vom Osten verworfen und vom Westen verleugnet wird: weil sie sich entschieden hat, etwas zu werden, das sie nie war und nie sein konnte. Wie es geschrieben steht: "Wisse, woher du kommst, und wohin du gehst". Eine Gemeinschaft mit einer alten Geschichte aus einer spirituellen Kultur hat ihre Identität und ihr Selbstwertgefühl völlig verloren. Zum Abschluss dieser Dissertation wird mir das Dilemma bewusst, mit dem ich die Mitglieder der Gemeinschaft Bene Israel konfrontiert habe und das ich nach anstrengender und ständiger Selbstbeobachtung überprüft habe. Ich habe mich dafür entschieden, die Diversifizierungen der jüngeren Generationen in Richtung Akzeptanz weiterzuentwickeln, und möchte meine komplexe Analyse dieser kontroversen Gemeinschaft verdeutlichen. Die Komplexität des Lebens in einem jüdischen Staat, in dem die Bürger ihre grundlegenden Wünsche, wie die Ehe, nicht erfüllen können, zwang eine ganze Gemeinschaft, ihre wahre Identität zu verbergen und einen Meineid zu leisten, um sich um der nationalen Integration willen anzupassen. Obwohl die Gelehrten ihre neuen Ansprüche akzeptierten, überwiegt die Skepsis der Rabbinatsbehörden, die sich bis heute weigern, sie zu verheiraten, da sie sie für eine indische Kaste halten.…
