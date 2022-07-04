Quantifying covalent interactions with resonant inelastic soft X-ray scattering
- We analyze the effects of covalent interactions in Ni 2p3d resonant inelastic X-ray scattering (RIXS) spectra from aqueous Ni2+ ions and find that the relative RIXS intensities of ligand-to-metal charge-transfer final states with respect to the ligand-field final states reflect the covalent mixing between Ni 3d and water orbitals. Specifically, the experimental intensity ratio at the Ni L-3-edge allows to determine that the Ni 3d orbitals have on average 5.5% of water character. We propose that 2p3d RIXS at the Ni L-3-edge can be utilized to quantify covalency in Ni complexes without the use of external references or simulations.
|Author details:
|Kristjan KunnusORCiD, I. Josefsson, Simon Frederik SchreckGND, W. Quevedo, P. S. Miedema, S. Techert, F. M. F. de Groot, Alexander FöhlischORCiDGND, M. Odelius, Ph. Wernet
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cplett.2016.12.046
|ISSN:
|0009-2614
|ISSN:
|1873-4448
|Title of parent work (English):
|Chemical physics letters
|Subtitle (English):
|case study of Ni2+ aqua complex
|Publisher:
|Elsevier
|Place of publishing:
|Amsterdam
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2016/12/29
|Publication year:
|2017
|Release date:
|2022/07/04
|Tag:
|Aqueous solution; Charge-transfer state; Covalent interaction; Ligand-field state; Resonant inelastic X-ray scattering; Transition-metal ion
|Volume:
|669
|Number of pages:
|6
|First page:
|196
|Last Page:
|201
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert