Schließen

Quantifying covalent interactions with resonant inelastic soft X-ray scattering

  • We analyze the effects of covalent interactions in Ni 2p3d resonant inelastic X-ray scattering (RIXS) spectra from aqueous Ni2+ ions and find that the relative RIXS intensities of ligand-to-metal charge-transfer final states with respect to the ligand-field final states reflect the covalent mixing between Ni 3d and water orbitals. Specifically, the experimental intensity ratio at the Ni L-3-edge allows to determine that the Ni 3d orbitals have on average 5.5% of water character. We propose that 2p3d RIXS at the Ni L-3-edge can be utilized to quantify covalency in Ni complexes without the use of external references or simulations.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Kristjan KunnusORCiD, I. Josefsson, Simon Frederik SchreckGND, W. Quevedo, P. S. Miedema, S. Techert, F. M. F. de Groot, Alexander FöhlischORCiDGND, M. Odelius, Ph. Wernet
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cplett.2016.12.046
ISSN:0009-2614
ISSN:1873-4448
Title of parent work (English):Chemical physics letters
Subtitle (English):case study of Ni2+ aqua complex
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2016/12/29
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/07/04
Tag:Aqueous solution; Charge-transfer state; Covalent interaction; Ligand-field state; Resonant inelastic X-ray scattering; Transition-metal ion
Volume:669
Number of pages:6
First page:196
Last Page:201
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.