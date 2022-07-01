A note on generators of the endomorphism semigroup of an infinite countable chain
- In this note, we consider the semigroup O(X) of all order endomorphisms of an infinite chain X and the subset J of O(X) of all transformations alpha such that vertical bar Im(alpha)vertical bar = vertical bar X vertical bar. For an infinite countable chain X, we give a necessary and sufficient condition on X for O(X) = < J > to hold. We also present a sufficient condition on X for O(X) = < J > to hold, for an arbitrary infinite chain X.
