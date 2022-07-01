A note on generators of the endomorphism semigroup of an infinite countable chain

Ilinka Dimitrova, Vitor H. Fernandes, Jörg Koppitz In this note, we consider the semigroup O(X) of all order endomorphisms of an infinite chain X and the subset J of O(X) of all transformations alpha such that vertical bar Im(alpha)vertical bar = vertical bar X vertical bar. For an infinite countable chain X, we give a necessary and sufficient condition on X for O(X) = < J > to hold. We also present a sufficient condition on X for O(X) = < J > to hold, for an arbitrary infinite chain X.