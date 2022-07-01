Schließen

A note on generators of the endomorphism semigroup of an infinite countable chain

  • In this note, we consider the semigroup O(X) of all order endomorphisms of an infinite chain X and the subset J of O(X) of all transformations alpha such that vertical bar Im(alpha)vertical bar = vertical bar X vertical bar. For an infinite countable chain X, we give a necessary and sufficient condition on X for O(X) = < J > to hold. We also present a sufficient condition on X for O(X) = < J > to hold, for an arbitrary infinite chain X.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ilinka DimitrovaORCiDGND, Vitor H. Fernandes, Jörg KoppitzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1142/S0219498817500311
ISSN:0219-4988
ISSN:1793-6829
Title of parent work (English):Journal of Algebra and its Applications
Publisher:World Scientific
Place of publishing:Singapore
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2016/03/02
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/07/01
Tag:Infinite chain; endomorphism semigroup; generators; relative rank
Volume:16
Issue:2
Number of pages:9
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.