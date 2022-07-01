Validation of the Puumala virus rapid field test for bank voles in Germany
- Puumala virus (PUUV) causes many human infections in large parts of Europe and can lead to mild to moderate disease. The bank vole (Myodes glareolus) is the only reservoir of PUUV in Central Europe. A commercial PUUV rapid field test for rodents was validated for bank-vole blood samples collected in two PUUV-endemic regions in Germany (North Rhine-Westphalia and Baden-Wurttemberg). A comparison of the results of the rapid field test and standard ELISAs indicated a test efficacy of 93-95%, largely independent of the origin of the antigens used in the ELISA. In ELISAs, reactivity for the German PUUV strain was higher compared to the Swedish strain but not compared to the Finnish strain, which was used for the rapid field test. In conclusion, the use of the rapid field test can facilitate short-term estimation of PUUV seroprevalence in bank-vole populations in Germany and can aid in assessing human PUUV infection risk.
|Author details:
|Daniela ReilORCiDGND, Christian ImholtORCiDGND, Ulrike M. RosenfeldGND, Stephan DrewesORCiD, S. Fischer, Emil Heuser, Rasa Petraityte-Burneikiene, R. G. Ulrich, J. Jacob
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1017/S0950268816002557
|ISSN:
|0950-2688
|ISSN:
|1469-4409
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=27806736
|Title of parent work (English):
|Epidemiology and infection
|Publisher:
|Cambridge Univ. Press
|Place of publishing:
|New York
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2017/11/03
|Publication year:
|2017
|Release date:
|2022/07/01
|Tag:
|Antibody detection; Europe; Myodes glareolus; early warning; hantavirus
|Volume:
|145
|Issue:
|3
|Number of pages:
|6
|First page:
|434
|Last Page:
|439
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert