Validation of the Puumala virus rapid field test for bank voles in Germany

  • Puumala virus (PUUV) causes many human infections in large parts of Europe and can lead to mild to moderate disease. The bank vole (Myodes glareolus) is the only reservoir of PUUV in Central Europe. A commercial PUUV rapid field test for rodents was validated for bank-vole blood samples collected in two PUUV-endemic regions in Germany (North Rhine-Westphalia and Baden-Wurttemberg). A comparison of the results of the rapid field test and standard ELISAs indicated a test efficacy of 93-95%, largely independent of the origin of the antigens used in the ELISA. In ELISAs, reactivity for the German PUUV strain was higher compared to the Swedish strain but not compared to the Finnish strain, which was used for the rapid field test. In conclusion, the use of the rapid field test can facilitate short-term estimation of PUUV seroprevalence in bank-vole populations in Germany and can aid in assessing human PUUV infection risk.

Metadaten
Author details:Daniela ReilORCiDGND, Christian ImholtORCiDGND, Ulrike M. RosenfeldGND, Stephan DrewesORCiD, S. Fischer, Emil Heuser, Rasa Petraityte-Burneikiene, R. G. Ulrich, J. Jacob
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1017/S0950268816002557
ISSN:0950-2688
ISSN:1469-4409
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=27806736
Title of parent work (English):Epidemiology and infection
Publisher:Cambridge Univ. Press
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/11/03
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/07/01
Tag:Antibody detection; Europe; Myodes glareolus; early warning; hantavirus
Volume:145
Issue:3
Number of pages:6
First page:434
Last Page:439
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

