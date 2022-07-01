Nanoscale Thermal Transfer
- An electromagnetic theory of thermal radiation is outlined, based on the fluctuation electrodynamics of Rytov and co-workers. We discuss the basic concepts and the status of different approximations. The physical content is illustrated with a few examples on near-field heat transfer.
Carsten Henkel
Zeitschrift für Naturforschung A
an Invitation to Fluctuation Electrodynamics
Heat Transfer; Near-Field Optics; Thermal Radiation
