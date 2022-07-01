Schließen

Nanoscale Thermal Transfer

  • An electromagnetic theory of thermal radiation is outlined, based on the fluctuation electrodynamics of Rytov and co-workers. We discuss the basic concepts and the status of different approximations. The physical content is illustrated with a few examples on near-field heat transfer.

Metadaten
Author details:Carsten HenkelORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/zna-2016-0372
ISSN:0932-0784
ISSN:1865-7109
Title of parent work (English):Zeitschrift für Naturforschung A
Subtitle (English):an Invitation to Fluctuation Electrodynamics
Publisher:De Gruyter
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/02/01
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/07/01
Tag:Heat Transfer; Near-Field Optics; Thermal Radiation
Volume:72
Issue:2
Number of pages:10
First page:99
Last Page:108
Funding institution:"Fonds der Chemischen Industrie
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

