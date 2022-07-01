Schließen

Do cities represent sources, sinks or isolated islands for urban wild boar population structure?

Metadaten
Author details:Milena Stillfried, Jörns FickelORCiDGND, Konstantin Börner, Ulrich Wittstatt, Mike Heddergott, Sylvia Ortmann, Stephanie Kramer-SchadtORCiD, Alain C. Frantz
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/1365-2664.12756
ISSN:0021-8901
ISSN:1365-2664
Title of parent work (English):Journal of applied ecology : an official journal of the British Ecological Society
Publisher:Wiley-Blackwell
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/07/26
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/07/01
Tag:Berlin; baps; diyabc; human-wildlife conflict; hunting; microsatellites; movement barrier; source-sink dynamics; structure; urban ecology
Volume:54
Issue:1
Number of pages:10
First page:272
Last Page:281
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

