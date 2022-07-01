Schließen

Remarks on curvature dimension conditions on graphs

  • We show a connection between the CDE′ inequality introduced in Horn et al. (Volume doubling, Poincaré inequality and Gaussian heat kernel estimate for nonnegative curvature graphs. arXiv:1411.5087v2, 2014) and the CDψ inequality established in Münch (Li–Yau inequality on finite graphs via non-linear curvature dimension conditions. arXiv:1412.3340v1, 2014). In particular, we introduce a CDφψ inequality as a slight generalization of CDψ which turns out to be equivalent to CDE′ with appropriate choices of φ and ψ. We use this to prove that the CDE′ inequality implies the classical CD inequality on graphs, and that the CDE′ inequality with curvature bound zero holds on Ricci-flat graphs.

Metadaten
Author details:Florentin MünchGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00526-016-1104-6
ISSN:0944-2669
ISSN:1432-0835
Title of parent work (English):Calculus of variations and partial differential equations
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Heidelberg
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/01/07
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/07/01
Volume:56
Number of pages:8
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik

