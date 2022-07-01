Schließen

Ventral striatum and amygdala activity as convergence sites for early adversity and conduct disorder

  • Childhood family adversity (CFA) increases the risk for conduct disorder (CD) and has been associated with alterations in regions of affective processing like ventral striatum (VS) and amygdala. However, no study so far has demonstrated neural converging effects of CFA and CD in the same sample. At age 25 years, functional MRI data during two affective tasks, i.e. a reward (N = 171) and a face-matching paradigm (N = 181) and anatomical scans (N = 181) were acquired in right-handed currently healthy participants of an epidemiological study followed since birth. CFA during childhood was determined using a standardized parent interview. Disruptive behaviors and CD diagnoses during childhood and adolescence were obtained by diagnostic interview (2–19 years), temperamental reward dependence was assessed by questionnaire (15 and 19 years). CFA predicted increased CD and amygdala volume. Both exposure to CFA and CD were associated with a decreased VS response during reward anticipation and blunted amygdala activity during face-matching.Childhood family adversity (CFA) increases the risk for conduct disorder (CD) and has been associated with alterations in regions of affective processing like ventral striatum (VS) and amygdala. However, no study so far has demonstrated neural converging effects of CFA and CD in the same sample. At age 25 years, functional MRI data during two affective tasks, i.e. a reward (N = 171) and a face-matching paradigm (N = 181) and anatomical scans (N = 181) were acquired in right-handed currently healthy participants of an epidemiological study followed since birth. CFA during childhood was determined using a standardized parent interview. Disruptive behaviors and CD diagnoses during childhood and adolescence were obtained by diagnostic interview (2–19 years), temperamental reward dependence was assessed by questionnaire (15 and 19 years). CFA predicted increased CD and amygdala volume. Both exposure to CFA and CD were associated with a decreased VS response during reward anticipation and blunted amygdala activity during face-matching. CD mediated the effect of CFA on brain activity. Temperamental reward dependence was negatively correlated with CFA and CD and positively with VS activity. These findings underline the detrimental effects of CFA on the offspring's affective processing and support the importance of early postnatal intervention programs aiming to reduce childhood adversity factors.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Nathalie E. Holz, Regina Boecker-Schlier, Arlette F. Buchmann, Dorothea Blomeyer, Christine Jennen-Steinmetz, Sarah Baumeister, Michael M. Plichta, Anna Cattrell, Gunter Schumann, Günter EsserORCiDGND, Martin Schmidt, Jan Buitelaar, Andreas Meyer-Lindenberg, Tobias Banaschewski, Daniel Brandeis, Manfred LauchtGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/scan/nsw120
ISSN:1749-5016
ISSN:1749-5024
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=27694318
Title of parent work (English):Frontiers in human neuroscience
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2016/09/30
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/07/01
Tag:amygdala; childhood adversity; conduct disorder; fMRI; ventral striatum
Volume:12
Issue:2
Number of pages:12
First page:261
Last Page:272
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, 4.0 International

